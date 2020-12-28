The Real Housewives of Jersey is set to air tonight (December 28) on ITVbe.

Seven housewives will make their debut in Monday’s show, giving us a glimpse into their lavish lives on the island of Jersey.

These include Ashley Cairney, Hedi Green, Jane Rayner, Kate Taylor, Mia Ledbury, Margaret Thompson and Tessa Hartmann.

The Real Housewives of Jersey: What happens in the first episode?

The series will follow the highs and lows of the women and their families as summer begins in Jersey.

During the show’s first episode, viewers will see the housewives attend the annual party of luxury estate agent Margaret.

The show will also feature Kate opening up on her divorce, while Ashley discusses her health struggles.

Also in the mix is cast member Tessa, who is the proud mum to singer Tallia Storm.

Tallia’s family have lived on the island for the past five years.

Discussing her family, Tessa revealed: “I think it’s fair to say that I am the only wife on the show with a big family. As a family we are dysfunctional sometimes, loyal, loving, funny, crazy and ambitious – we make no apology for that.

I like to have fun at parties and make people smile.

“But when you strip it all away, we are there for each other no matter what, so for that reason I will always put family above friendship. I am therefore real, raw and always honest. The moral compass!”

Meanwhile, co-star Jayne, who settled in Jersey in 2014, admitted she won’t be afraid to speak her mind.

Jayne said: “They may say I am fairly blunt and to the point in my opinions though. I try to help others to stay positive through tough times, as I know what it’s like when times are tough.

“I like to have fun at parties and make people smile. All my friends know I like to party and get my party pants on and dance the night away.”

What is the RHOJ about?

Following the success of the award-winning series The Real Housewives of Cheshire, ITVBe is launching the brand-new version of the hit franchise.

The brand-new 10-part series will introduce us to seven wealthy housewives – and, of course, the beautiful scenery of Jersey.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels of ITV, said: “I’m thrilled to be welcoming to ITVBe and the ITV Hub an amazing cast of strong, aspirational women in the latest instalment of the successful Real Housewives franchise.

“This time, the island of Jersey delivers the amazing backdrop for the real-life stories that will unfold over 10, wonderfully binge-able episodes. Grab the popcorn!”

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Jersey

The Real Housewives of Jersey starts tonight at 9pm on ITVBe. You can watch the series each Monday after this.

But if you can’t wait, the show is available to binge watch in its entirety on ITV Hub.

You might regret this once they’ve all been devoured though!

