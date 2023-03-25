Ranvir Singh has revealed the moment that she knew boyfriend Louis Church was “special”.

The Good Morning Britain host met Louis in 2020, while she was competing on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Giovanni Pernice.

Louis was working on the show as a producer. And it was an act of kindness backstage that proved Louis was a good egg.

Ranvir Singh on moment she knew boyfriend was ‘special’

The GMB host said she knew Louis was “special” during their very first meeting.

She told Woman & Home: “I was doing three jobs and I’ve never been more tired. I was slumped in my chair at 7am.”

Ranvir said that Louis arrived with a green tea, Berocca, Haribos and KitKat and she said she thought, “that is exactly what I want”.

She then added: “From that moment, he has instinctively known exactly what I need.”

Age gap doesn’t concern Ranvir

The couple’s relationship has come in for criticism from some quarters, though.

Ranvir is 44 and Louis is 26, which appears to be an issue for some judgement commenters.

However, Ranvir blasted the noise and declared that she “doesn’t see” an age gap.

“What really matters in any kind of relationship in life is a synchronicity of values and emotions. I don’t know why we’re so obsessed with the age gap. As we are, right now, we are blissfully happy and Louis lives very much in the present.”

