TV presenter Ranvir Singh has teased fans with a rare glimpse of her boyfriend Louis Church.

It seems the pair are currently holidaying in Boston, Massachusetts and enjoying some time away.

TV star Ranvir has teased fans with a glimpse of her toyboy lover as they holiday in the US (Credit: Instagram/Ranvirtv)

Ranvir Singh boyfriend

Ranvir is notoriously private about her relationship with Louis Church. Louis, 26, is 18 years younger than Ranvir and the pair are believed to have met during the Strictly series in 2020.

Louis, who worked as a producer on the BBC series, met Ranvir after she competed on the show.

The pair appeared to go public with their relationship when they attended Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball at London’s O2 Arena last December, alongside Ranvir’s 10-year-old son Tushaan.

They both are clearly madly in love

At the time, Ranvir told The Sun: “I’m really happy.”

Ranvir was previously married to her ex-husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal. They reportedly split years ago, confirming the news just before she appeared on Strictly.

The star has reportedly been dating Louis Church since 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ranvir warns Strictly 2022 contestants

Ranvir competed on Strictly in 2020 with professional partner Giovanni Pernice. The pair reached the semi-finals but didn’t make the final.

However, the pain of long days of training hasn’t been forgotten. As contestants for this year began to be announced, Ranvir issued a stark warning. She gave a brutal word of warning as she advised competitors to “go to the gym” and prepare themselves for the gruelling weeks ahead.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine after Will Mellor and Kym Marsh were announced for this year’s series, Ranvir said: “Congratulations to them both. Good luck. You need to start getting to the gym. Make sure that your body is ready because oh my goodness you’re not prepared for what is about to happen.”

