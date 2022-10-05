Ralph & Katie on BBC One: Who plays Danny and how do you recognise actor Dylan Brady?

Actor Dylan Brady joins the cast of Ralph & Katie as Danny – but soap fans will probably remember him best for another role…

Dylan stars as a new support worker for Ralph and Katie in The A Word spin-off, as the couple live alone for the first time.

But who is the actor and what has he been in before?

How old is he, and is he in a relationship?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ralph & Katie star Dylan Brady…

Dylan Brady stars as Danny in The A Word spin-off Ralph & Katie (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Danny in Ralph & Katie?

Dylan Brady plays Danny in Ralph & Katie.

Danny is the new support worker for the newlyweds as they begin living independently for the first time.

Ralph hired Danny and gets along with him more than he has any other support worker…

But mum Louise (Pooky Quesnel) doesn’t trust him.

She knows things from his past and doesn’t want Danny anywhere near Ralph and Katie.

So, will Danny overcome his past and get to help Ralph and Katie?

Or will his past mean he can’t move forward?

Dylan Brady is perhaps best known for his role in Corrie (Credit: BBC)

What has Ralph & Katie actor Dylan Brady been in before?

Dylan Brady only started acting professionally in 2020, but he’s already won some great roles.

He’s probably best known for his role as Danny Tomlinson in Coronation Street.

The character of Danny joined the show in 2020 and embarked on a relationship with James Bailey.

He helped James accept his sexuality and come out, but Danny eventually decided to move back down South, and the pair decided to keep their relationship going long distance.

You might also recognise actor Dylan from Netflix’s teen drama series Get Even.

He played Ed, a student in the school, and friend of the main character Margot.

He also starred in the BBC and Netflix co-production The A List in the second series of the show.

Dylan played Sam in the 2021 series.

He’ll soon star as Carl Hyndley in The Diplomat, a new political thriller series set in The British Embassy of Barcelona.

He stars opposite Gentleman Jack actress Sophie Rundle in the drama.

Ralph & Katie star Dylan Brady – How old is he and where is he from?

Dylan Brady was born on September 23 1998.

He is currently 24 years old.

Dylan is from Derby in the East Midlands.

He attended the Manchester School of Theatre before graduating in 2019.

Dylan Brady in Get Even (Credit: Netflix)

Does Dylan Brady have a partner?

Dylan Brady was previously linked to his The A List co-star Ellie Duckles.

The pair shared plenty of Instagram photos together which seemed to confirm a close friendship.

However, they haven’t shared any photos together since 2021.

His Instagram gives no hint as to his relationship status.

However, Dylan HAS mentioned a boyfriend on Twitter.

In August this year, he wrote: “My boyfriend, on our anniversary: ‘Sometimes our relationship reminds me of Broadchurch.'”

His client profile describes him as “a queer black actor and writer”.

He has not spoken about his sexuality publicly.

How tall is he?

According to the actor’s profile at the Manchester School of Theatre, he is 5’10.

While there’s usually a lot of speculation about actors’ heights, it comes from where he trained…

So we’re pretty confident that is Dylan’s correct height.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dylan brady (@dylbrady)

Does Ralph & Katie star Dylan Brady have Instagram?

He does! You can find him on Instagram @dylbrady.

He shares a lot of photos from his projects and travels, including his new show recently filmed in Barcelona!

Read more: Ralph & Katie: The A Word spin-off start date, cast, episodes and trailer

Ralph & Katie begins on Wednesday October 05 2022 at 9pm and 9.30pm on BBC One. Episodes will also be available on iPlayer after airing.

Do you recognise Danny actor Dylan Brady? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let you know what you think.