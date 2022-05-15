Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration: who are all the hosts alongside Tom Cruise?

The party to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off this week, with events taking place in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The whole thing culminates in a live Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration on Sunday night, exclusively on ITV. But what can we expect from the show?

Billed as a Gallop Through History by ITV, there’s a whole host of performers scheduled to join the celebrations.

And Royal family members are expected to be in attendance on the night.

From crucial moments in history, to live performances and A-list celeb presenters, the live Jubilee celebration promises to be unmissable.

What and who is on the billing?

The live celebrations will be in Phillip Schofield’s capable hands (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

What is the Platinum Jubilee?

First things first, a platinum jubilee celebrates 70 years of a monarch’s reign.

Queen Elizabeth became Queen on June 2, 1953, following the death of her father, King George V.

Which means that June 2022 marks her seventieth year on the throne of Great Britain. And that’s something well worth celebrating!

When is the celebration taking place?

Events kicked off on May 12, in the grounds of Windsor Castle. But the finale is the live Jubilee celebration broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub, beginning at 8pm on Sunday, May 15.

Make sure you’ve got plenty of snacks and champers – it’s on for over two hours.

The celebrations will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Credit: Chaxzakak/Wikimedia Commons)

Who’s hosting the live Jubilee celebration?

As a celebration for the most-beloved monarch the country has ever seen, it’s only fitting that National Treasure Phillip Schofield is among the hosts.

He and Julie Etchingham will oversee the proceedings, with guests including Sir Trevor MacDonald, Dame Joan Collins, and Sir David Jason.

The show will be split into four sections, each with its own unique host. And one of them is none other than Tom Cruise!

Damien Lewis, Alan Titchmarsh, and Adjoah Ando will present the remaining three parts.

Yup, Maverick himself, Tom Cruise, will be at the live celebration (Credit: Splash)

What can we expect from the live Jubilee celebration?

The Sunday night show is the gala performance of a Gallop Through History.

Audiences had been able to purchase tickets for three earlier performances of the show, as part of the annual Royal Horse Show at Winsdor.

ITV’s live Jubilee celebration will showcase the star-studded finale to a stunning four-night event, including 500 horses and over 1,500 actors and performers.

Showcasing crucial moments in British history, including the Gunpowder Plot, the show will be a whirlwind tour through the events that shaped us.

No, Helen Mirren won’t be playing the current Queen. Instead, she’ll play Elizabeth I. (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

Dame Helen Mirren will be playing Queen Elizabeth I in one of the acts, deciding not to reprise her Oscar-winning role as our current monarch.

Alongside our Oscar-winning talent, the likes of Gregory Porter, Ant and Dec, Keala Seattle, and Katherine Jenkins will also appear during the course of the show.

A Gallop Through History will also celebrate the union and Commonwealth, as well as Queen Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne.

Also, did we mention Tom Cruise?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration will be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub on Sunday, May 15 at 8pm.

