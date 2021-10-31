The Queen’s ‘saucy’ comment when awarding Alan Titchmarsh an MBE

Alan Titchmarsh claimed that the Queen once complimented him on giving “a lot of ladies a lot of pleasure”.

The gardening guru and novelist, 72, was made an MBE in 2000 and the monarch presented him with the honour.

And according to Alan, when she gave him the accolade she made a nice remark about his charm.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in 2019, he said the monarch “very kindly said to me that I give a lot of ladies a lot of pleasure”.

“And I think she was talking about the Sandringham WI,” he added.

Alan Titchmarsh at Madame Tussauds

Staff at Madame Tussauds London can also confirm that Alan is a hit with the ladies – thanks to the number of lipstick kisses left on his waxwork.

The Queen awarded Alan and MBE (Credit: SplashNews)

It has been reported that so many people pucker up to plant one on his wax likeness that it gets pretty dirty. To combat the issue it has to be washed at least twice a week.

The TV star confirmed the rumours when he was on Good Morning Britain.

But he joked that his statue actually got so many smooches because fans mistook it for someone else’s.

“I was standing next to Brad Pitt and I think it was just confused identity or they could not get next to him so they went for me,” he quipped.

In another interview, Alan said that his wife Alison was also pretty amused by the fact that his waxwork gets so many kisses.

He told the Mirror: “Alison treats it with great amusement and a raised eyebrow.

“I have always thought it’s a great big joke and the minute I take it seriously someone will say ‘Come off it, we were only kidding!'”

Alan Titchmarsh is a favourite with the ladies (Credit: SplashNews)

How long have Alan and Alison been married?

Alan and Alison have been married for 46 years.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson wants the death penalty reintroduced for people who drop litter

The pair have two daughters together.

They welcomed Polly in 1979 and Camilla was born in 1981.

Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh airs at 10am on ITV on 31 October.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.