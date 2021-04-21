Queen Elizabeth II will turn 95 this month, but how will she celebrate her birthday in 2021?

The reigning monarch will reach a milestone birthday, six years after she became the longest-reigning English monarch in history.

But the celebration comes just weeks after the death of her beloved husband and during a continuing pandemic.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pictured with his wife in 2011 (Credit: Splash)

How will The Queen celebrate her birthday in 2021?

The Queen will have a low-key 95th birthday due to the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The special day comes just four days after the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.

Understandably, her birthday celebrations will be more muted this year.

Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, told Entertainment Daily!: “I think it will be something very low-key. I don’t think her family will let her [not celebrate].

“They’ll say, ‘We must do something for Ma’ma. We must do something to keep her cheerful.’ I suspect it will be family and very close friends of hers.

“It will be low-key now. The world might celebrate more than she does.”

The Queen’s birthday is officially celebrated in June every year.

The event, referred to as Trooping the Colour or the Queen’s Official Birthday Parade was set to take place on June 12 this year.

However, Buckingham Palace has announced that the event will not go ahead for a second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, plans for an “alternative parade” in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle are being considered.

While the fanfare is mostly reserved for her official birthday in the summer, every year on April 21 there are several gun salutes in London at midday.

Last year, for the first time in her reign, the Queen’s birthday passed without a customary gun salute due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Queen’s birthday will pass without a gun salute for a second time, as she continues to mourn the loss of her husband who died on April 9 aged 99.

Her Majesty will continue to observe a period of mourning until Friday April 23.

She is expected to have a quiet lunch with close family members at Windsor Castle.

Will Prince Harry be at The Queen’s birthday?

It is not yet clear whether her grandson, Prince Harry, will be present.

According to numerous reports, Prince Harry may delay his return to the US until after his grandmother’s 95th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex recently returned for the funeral of his late grandfather Prince Phillip and is said to have booked an open flight to the US.

Now, it is believed Harry could delay returning to his pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their son in Los Angeles.

Queen Elizabeth II paid a virtual visit to KPMG in December to mark the firm’s 150th anniversary (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia)

When is the Queen’s birthday?

The Queen was born on April 21 1926 in Mayfair, London.

At the time, she was Princess Elizabeth of York.

The Queen’s official birthday is not the same day as her actual one.

Her official birthday in 2021 is Saturday June 12 and should have been marked in London by the ceremony of Trooping the Colour, which is also known as the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

The list of Birthday Honours is also announced at the time of the Official Birthday celebrations.

Sadly, it is not a public holiday in the UK.

How old is The Queen?

The Queen is currently 94 years old.

She will turn 95 on April 21 2021.

The occasion will mark her first birthday without her husband.

Queen birthday 2021: She faces her first birthday without her husband (Credit: Splash)

How does The Queen normally celebrate her birthday?

The Queen usually spends her actual birthday with her family.

There is usually a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park, a 21-gun salute in Windsor Great Park and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London on April 21.

However, they were cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Buckingham Palace official said the monarch had decided it would not be appropriate at this time.

It is believed to be the first time in her 68-year reign that it hasn’t happened.

2021 marks the second year it will be cancelled.

Why does The Queen have two birthdays?

The Queen has two birthdays as a result of the UK’s unpredictable weather!

It’s a tradition that goes back to 1748 and is all about trying to make sure the weather is better for outdoor celebrations.

The Queen has two birthdays – her real one – and then a second one which is the official celebration.

This takes place on the second Saturday of June.

The double birthday tradition was started more than 250 years ago by King George II.

He was born in November, a month not known for its good weather.

But King George wanted it to be possible to have a big public celebration – so he decided to combine it with an annual military parade in the summer, when the weather would hopefully be nice.

