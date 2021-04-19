In the latest Royal Family news, a commentator claims that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will be shunned in a new “slimmed down” monarchy.

Appearing on today’s Good Morning Britain (Monday April 19), Dickie Arbiter said there would be “no place” for the two young princesses when it comes to accompanying the Queen on official Royal duties.

Beatrice and Eugenie cheering on the horses at Royal Ascot (Credit: DAVE LONG/NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Royal Family news regarding the Queen?

Following the moving and poignant funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday (April 17), attention is now turning to the future of the monarchy.

Reports are circulating that there could be changes at the top in the wake of the Duke’s death.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘may remain in the UK for the Queen’s birthday as he delays US return’

And Royal commentator Dickie thinks that this slimmed-down monarchy might exclude peripheral figures such as Beatrice and Eugenie when it comes to accompanying the Queen at appearances.

Asked what the changes would mean for the Queen, he said: “I’m not sure how much slimmer it can get.

“We’ve got the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, we’ve got the Cambridges, we’ve got the Wessexes so that’s what? Five?”

Dickie thinks it’s a question of money (Credit: ITV)

What else did Dickie say?

He continued: “I don’t know how much more you can slim it down.

“You can’t bring Beatrice and Eugenie into the equation as there just isn’t the money there.

“It is pretty slimmed down. It’s how they will, for want of a better word perform, how they are going to support the Queen over her last few years.

“She’s very used to going out on engagements on her own. She’s been doing it for 69 years. There’s no reason why she should stop now.

“Very occasionally, the royal family joins her if she wants them there.”

Charles and William will lead the summit, reports claim (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A Royal summit

Earlier today, it was claimed that Prince Charles and Prince William are leading a summit.

With “input from the Queen” the summit will decide the future of the Royal Family.

Read more: Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly hosting a summit on future of Royal Family

A source told The Telegraph: “The question is whether you start off by deciding how many patronages and engagements there should be, and then work out how many people are needed to achieve them…

“…Or whether you decide how many people there should be, which will dictate how many engagements and patronages they can take on.”