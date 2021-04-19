In the latest news about the Queen and Prince Philip, reports claim that she will stop using her sweet nickname from childhood.

Red Magazine claims that the name ‘Lilibet’ will go with Philip after a lifetime of use.

Will the Queen stop using the name ‘Lilibet’ used by Prince Philip?

The Sun’s Royal photographer Arthur Edwards commented on the tragic sight of the Queen sitting alone at her husband’s funeral on Saturday.

While watching the long-serving monarch, something else dawned on him.

“Later, seeing those haunting TV pictures of the Queen in black sitting all on her own in Chapel Quire, it dawned on me there is no longer anyone left in the world to call her ‘Lilibet’.

“Her mother did, her sister Margaret did and Philip did. They have all gone.

“It’s a lonely life being head of state in any country and you need a good partner to help you get through it each day.”

“Lilibet is my pride”

The Queen’s adorable nickname goes right back to her childhood.

It’s said she couldn’t pronounce her name properly and instead called herself ‘Lilibet’.

In a note to her grandmother, Queen Mary, she wrote: “Darling Granny. Thank you very much for the lovely doll’s house.

“I do love it, and I have unpacked the dining room and the hall. Love from Lilibet xxx.”

The nickname stuck, and her father King George VI once said: “Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy.”

Prince Philip also used the nickname to affectionately refer to his wife.

What did the Queen write in her note?

In the heartbreaking goodbye to her husband of 73 years, the Queen left a personal note on the coffin.

Philip’s coffin had his personal standard draped on it as well as carefully selected flowers.

In among the flowers was a note handwritten by the Queen herself.

It said “In loving memory” but another portion of the message was obscured.

However, People magazine said that the note was signed ‘Lilibet’.