Princess Diana fans were ‘heartbroken’ as they discovered her flight from Paris was delayed before her death.

The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, following a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in France’s capital.

Last night, ITV aired a documentary about Diana‘s life to mark her 60th birthday, which would have been on July 1.

Diana’s flight from Paris got delayed before her death (Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

What did the Princess Diana doc say about her death?

The documentary revealed that Diana had made plans to return to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, but her flight back to the UK was delayed.

Therefore, she stayed another night in Paris.

Viewers were left saddened by the detail and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

One person wrote on Twitter: “Last 10 mins was heartbreaking. Never knew about the delayed plane either. #Diana.”

Another said: “If only if her flight wasn’t delayed.”

A third added: “So if her flight wasn’t delayed, there’s a chance she would still be alive today #Diana.”

One tweeted: “What a brilliant programme.. the real footage of Diana was lovely to see. She was a beautiful person.

“But wow this last bit is heart breaking if only her flight wasn’t delayed.”

Meanwhile, others praised the late princess’ life, her charitable work and her desire to help others.

One said: “An incredible life, a tragic death, at only 36 years old. She did so much, for so many. Happy 60th birthday #Diana.”

Another added: “What an incredible woman Diana was. Life cut short so tragically.

“Such a sad story but wow, she left a huge Mark in this world. Huge lump in my throat watching her.”

ITV viewers praised Princess Diana’s life and charitable work (Credit: ITV)

Princess Diana’s final words before her death

In a new series and podcast by the Daily Mail that re-examines Diana’s last days, a fire sergeant revealed what happened when he arrived at the scene of the crash.

Xavier Gourmelon said: “She spoke in English and said: ‘Oh my God, what’s happened?’

“I could understand that, so I tried to calm her. I held her hand. Then others took over.”

