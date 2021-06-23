Moments after the death of Princess Diana, a photo of her sons Princes William and Harry was placed in her hands.

Diana died on August 31, 1997 following a tragic car crash in Paris.

It also killed the driver Henri Paul and her partner Dodi Fayed.

Diana‘s former driver and minder Colin Tebbutt and Priest Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet recalled moments after she passed away in hospital.

A photo of Harry and William reportedly placed in Diana’s hands after her death (Credit: Photo by Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock)

The moments after Princess Diana’s death

They both spoke to the Daily Mail in a series and podcast that re-examines the princess’ last days.

According to the publication, a photograph of Diana’s two sons, which was in her handbag, had been placed in her hands.

In addition, rosary beads given to her by Mother Teresa also rested in her hands.

Diana died when William was 15 and Harry was 12 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Harry were 15 and 12 when their mother died.

At the time of her death, the brothers were on holiday at Balmoral Castle with the Queen and their father Prince Charles.

Last month, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his mother’s funeral during his AppleTV+ series The Me You Can’t See.

He said: “For me, the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horse’s hooves going along the Mall, the red brick road.

“By this point both of us were in shock,” referencing William.

“It was like I was outside of my body.

Prince Harry said he felt he was “outside of his body” during her funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Harry say?

“I’m just walking along and doing what was expected of me…

“…showing the one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing.

“This was my mum, you never even met her.”

William and Harry will reportedly reunite on July 1 for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace.

The statue will mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

However, Harry will reportedly fly over from America alone.

His wife Meghan Markle will stay in California to look after son Archie and their newborn daughter, Lilibet.

