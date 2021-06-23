Following the horrific car crash which killed Princess Diana, Prince Charles prayed inside her hospital room it’s been revealed.

The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 at the age of 36 following the collision in Paris.

Charles quickly flew to France after hearing the news along with Diana‘s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Diana died after sustaining injuries in the crash (Credit: Arnie Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

What happened after the Princess Diana crash?

He arrived at Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital, where Diana was taken after the crash.

Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet has revealed to the Daily Mail, in a new series which re-examines Diana’s last days, that Charles “thanked” him and “was very, very moved”.

He added: “Yes, I saw tears.”

Charles prayed in Diana’s hospital room following the crash, it’s been revealed (Credit: Howard L. Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Father Clochard-Bossuet also said Charles prayed inside the princess’ hospital room for 15 minutes alongside him, her sisters and another priest.

Diana’s former driver and minder Colin Tebbutt explained that someone from Charles’ entourage asked him how he was “getting back” to the UK.

He recalled: “I said, ‘I haven’t given it a thought, Sir. I haven’t got a shilling in my pocket.’ And he said, ‘Well, you won’t be going on the royal plane, of course.’ And I thought that was a little strange. They’re taking over. But the boss is mine. She’s still mine.

Diana died at the age of 36 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Are they going to shove me on [the Eurostar] or something? But then the Prince came out and thanked me again and said, ‘You and Mr [Paul] Burrell will be coming back with me on the plane.'”

Meanwhile, a fire sergeant recently revealed Diana’s last words following the crash.

Xavier Gourmelon told the Daily Mail: “She spoke in English and said: ‘Oh my God, what’s happened?’

“I could understand that, so I tried to calm her. I held her hand. Then others took over.”

Who else died in the crash?

In the early hours of August 31, 1997, Diana died from the injuries she sustained in the crash which happened in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and the driver Henri Paul, died at the scene.

Their bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived the crash despite sustaining injuries.

