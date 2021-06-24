In latest news about Prince Harry and Prince William, a friend of Princess Diana claimed she made her sons promise to always be best friends.

Harry and William’s relationship has reportedly become strained over the last few years, with the Duke of Sussex previously saying he and his older brother were on “different paths”.

However, it seems that their mother Diana – who died in 1997 – wanted them to remain close.

Diana made Harry and William promise to “never let anyone” come between them (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Prince Harry and Prince William news?

Simone Simmons, Diana’s psychic and friend, revealed the late princess’ promise in the updated version of Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers book.

She said Diana told her sons: “You must promise me that you will always be each other’s best friends.

“And never let anyone come between you.”

William and Harry reportedly promised to always be best friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Lacey said Simmons claimed William and Harry promised “they would keep to that”.

The brothers apparently “high-fived each other and gave their mother a big cuddle”.

Next week, Harry and the Duke of Cambridge are expected to reunite for the unveiling of a Diana statue.

The statue at Kensington Palace will honour what would have been her 60th birthday.

Diana tragically died on August 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris.

A young William and Harry pictured at their mother’s funeral in 1997 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William was 15 at the time while Harry was 12.

They were on holiday with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle when they found out the news.

A new series and podcast in the Daily Mail has re-examined the princess’ last days as her former driver and minder Colin Tebbutt and Priest Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet recalled the moments before and after her death.

According to the publication, a photograph of Diana’s two sons had been placed in her hands after she passed away in hospital.

