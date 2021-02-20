The love life of Princess Anne is given the Channel 5 documentary treatment tonight (February 20) in Princess Anne: The 7 Loves Of Her Life.

As the title suggests, it’s claimed within the course of the show that the Queen‘s eldest daughter may have been involved with seven male partners.

These include suggestions that Olympic equestrian Richard Meade, bodyguard Peter Cross and Andrew Parker-Bowles were among those to woo Princess Anne.

Also among the stories discussed is speculation from royal observers about potential suitors for the Princess Royal.

However, despite the tabloid stories and royal gossip, Anne married Mark Phillips in 1973.

Princess Anne with her current husband Sir Timothy Laurence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who was Princess Anne’s first husband?

Princess Anne married Mark Phillips in 1973 and they went on to have two children together, Peter and Zara.

Read more: Princess Eugenie reveals baby son’s name and offers first glimpse of his ‘beautiful’ face

They divorced in 1992 and Anne went on to marry her second husband Timothy Laurence later that year.

But what happened to Mark Phillips after their split?

Princess Anne’s love life is uncovered in The 7 Loves Of Her Life on Channel 5 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Mark Phillips?

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips were married for 18 years.

They apparently first met in 1968 at a party. He was a lieutenant in the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards at the time.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan statement divides royal fans as some brand it a ‘swipe’ at the Queen

Their engagement was announced in May 1973 and they married later that year in November at Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony pulled in an estimated television audience of 100 million viewers.

How many children and grandchildren does Princess Anne have?

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips share Peter and Zara together – but they are also grandparents to four children.

Both Peter and Zara have two daughters, with Zara currently pregnant with her third baby.

Mark Phillips also fathered a daughter, Felicity, outside of his marriage in 1985.

A DNA test in 1991 is said to have proved he was Felicity’s father.

How did their marriage end?

The couple announced their intention to separate in 1989 after rumours that all wasn’t well in the relationship.

It was also claimed that they both embarked on extra-marital affairs.

Anne, who was 39 at the time, expressed her intention to continue to live at the family home of Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

Mark Phillips also continued to work on the family estate.

However, their divorce was announced and finalised in just 10 days in April 1992.

Princess Anne turned 70 last August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did he marry again?

Yes – Mark Phillips married Sandy Pflueger, a US horse rider, in February 1997.

They became parents to a daughter in October of that year.

Who is Princess Anne married to now?

Princess Anne is now married to Sir Timothy Laurence.

They tied the knot in 1992 after meeting in 1989 when he served on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

It’s been rumoured they were having an affair while Anne was still married.

The couple do not have any children together.

Princess Anne: The 7 Loves of Her Life airs on Channel 5, tonight (February 20), at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.