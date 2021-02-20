Princess Eugenie has revealed her baby son’s name and also shared a first look at his “beautiful” face.

Earlier today (February 20), Eugenie posted a trio of pictures of the tot on her Instagram account.

In the pictures, taken by her midwife, Eugenie‘s husband Jack Brooksbank is seen holding the baby.

He is swaddled in a blue blanket as his doting mum looks on.

What did Eugenie name her baby?

Eugenie gave birth to the couple’s first son on February 9 and today she finally announced his name.

She shared: “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. 💙💙💙⁣

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”

She added the pictures were taken by “our wonderful midwife” – presumably because no one else is able to visit because of lockdown.

The couple also shared thanks for the rest of the team who looked after the new family.

Eugenie added: “Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

The official royal family Instagram account added: “The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photograph as a family.”

The couple also shared thanks for the team who looked after the new family (Credit: Splash News)

So who did Eugenie name the baby after?

In a clear nod to grandfather Prince Philip, who is currently in hospital, baby August has been given Philip as a middle name.

“Huge congratulations to both of you! A perfect name that honours his great grandpa!” said one fan on Instagram.

Others commented on the tot’s unusual first name.

“August is such a sweet name,” said one.

Another added: “Little August Philip is beautiful.”

The couple leave hospital with their new bundle of joy after a C-section due to her scoliosis (Credit: Splash News)

Eugenie is ‘doing really well’

The baby name news come after it was claimed Princess Eugenie had a caesarian birth with her son.

She was said to be “doing really well” after giving birth to her baby boy “via C-section due to her previous spinal surgery for scoliosis”.

Due to the COVID lockdown, her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have yet to meet their first grandchild.

