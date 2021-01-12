Prince William reportedly ended his rift with brother Harry over Christmas.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, and Prince Harry “reconnected” on video call during the festive period, claims royal expert Katie Nicholl.

The brothers are also reportedly speaking regularly once again.

Prince William reportedly ended rift with Harry over Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Harry ‘reconnect’

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katie explained that William and Harry exchanged presents over video call.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘face reunion with William and Kate next year’

She said: “It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually.

“Things are a lot better between William and Harry. The relationship is much better than it was.

The Cambridges are on good terms with the Sussexes, it’s claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays.”

Last month, reports said Harry and wife Meghan Markle sent gifts to the Cambridges ahead of Christmas.

Things are a lot better between William and Harry.

In addition, royal expert Katie also claimed the brothers were “in regular contact”.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry could reunite with William and wife Kate Middleton this year.

Meghan and Harry live in California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate to reunite with Harry and Meghan?

The Sussexes have been living in America since stepping down from their senior royal roles in March last year.

However, the couple could reunite with the Royal Family at a number of events in 2021.

These include Her Majesty’s 95th birthday in April, her official birthday in June, Prince Philip’s 100th in June and the unveiling of the late Princess Diana’s statue in July to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

Will Harry and Meghan reunite with the Royal Family this year? (Credit: Paul Marriott / SplashNews.com)

Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words, told The Sun Online: “I think it’s going to be very awkward if they do meet up.

Read more: Harry and Meghan latest: The Queen ‘invites couple to birthday parade’

“From what I am told the rift is not a lot better at the moment – they are not talking a lot.

“I think they will put on a united front for the unveiling of Diana’s statue and I’m sure they will put on a united front for the birthday celebrations.”

Would you like to see Harry, Meghan, William and Kate reunite? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.