The latest news on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suggests they will return to the UK for the Queen‘s birthday parade.

If coronavirus restrictions allow, Her Majesty, 94, is reportedly planning to host Trooping the Colour in London on June 12 to mark her official birthday.

Meghan and Harry, who have been living in California, are apparently invited to the celebration meaning they could return to the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan invited to the Queen’s official birthday celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This is two days after the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday on June 10.

The Sunday Times reports that the Queen has invited grandson Harry and Meghan to the parade.

Meanwhile, royal sources told the publication that the event is both an official and a “family occasion”.

Harry and Meghan attended Trooping the Colour in 2019 (Credit: Paul Marriott / SplashNews.com)

Last year, the Queen marked her official birthday at Windsor Castle.

However, due to coronavirus, the event consisted of a small number of Welsh Guardsmen and military musicians.

It was only the second time in the Queen’s 68-year reign that the parade has not gone ahead as usual.

The Queen’s actual birthday falls on April 21, however, her official birthday is celebrated in June.

Meanwhile, at the weekend, Her Majesty and Prince Philip received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last year, the Queen marked her official birthday at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen and Philip have coronavirus vaccine

The couple received the vaccine by a doctor from the Royal Household at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.”

The Queen and Philip both meet the government age guidelines for those who should be given the vaccine.

