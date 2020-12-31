Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly face an awkward reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2021.

The Sussexes have been living in America since stepping down from their senior royal roles in March.

However, it seems the couple may have to attend some big events in the diary for the Royal Family next year.

Willam and Kate could have reunion with Meghan and Prince Harry in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Prince Harry and Meghan reunite with Kate and William?

The last time all four royals were together was at the Queen’s Commonwealth Day Service in March.

This was Meghan and Harry’s final royal engagement before they stepped down.

During the service, the couple and the Cambridges barely spoke.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, the group could be reunited at a number of events next year.

These include Her Majesty’s 95th birthday in April, Prince Philip’s 100th in June and the unveiling of the late Princess Diana’s statue in July to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words, told The Sun Online: “I think it’s going to be very awkward if they do meet up.

“From what I am told the rift is not a lot better at the moment – they are not talking a lot.

The royals have a busy calendar next year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal reunion will be ‘awkward’

“I think they will put on a united front for the unveiling of Diana’s statue and I’m sure they will put on a united front for the birthday celebrations but behind the scenes I think there’s going to be a lot of tension.”

However, whether Meghan and Harry will be able to attend these events will depend on the coronavirus restrictions.

Recent reports suggested the couple want a 12-month extension to their Megxit deal from the Queen.

