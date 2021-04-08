Prince William ‘auditioned’ Kate Middleton to be his wife and a working royal, an expert has claimed.

In ITV’s The Day Will and Kate Got Married, royal expert Robert Lacey claimed the Duke was auditioning Kate for “her future role”.

William and Kate were dating for years before they got engaged and married.

William ‘auditioned’ Kate for her future role, an expert claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William ‘auditioned’ Kate

Robert said in the doc: “It’s been said that William was auditioning Catherine for her future role.

“And I think there’s a truth to that.

“William is the future King of Britain and the Commonwealth and, like it or not, part of his job was to choose a consort who would do the job well.”

Robert said part of William’s job “was to choose a consort who would do the job well” (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate’s uncle say in the doc?

Meanwhile, Kate’s uncle Gary appeared in the documentary and revealed fears over his niece joining the royal family.

He said Prince Charles was “very gushing” about Kate during a speech at their wedding.

Part of his job was to choose a consort who would do the job well.

Gary said: “I was nervous thinking of Catherine marrying into the royal family. One doesn’t know if she’ll thrive or survive.

“But from the moment Prince Charles spoke, it was obvious she was being welcomed with open arms and love.”

He added: “So I knew she’d be safe.”

Kate’s uncle said he feared whether she would “thrive or survive” in the royal family (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, reports claimed William made a promise to Kate’s parents to protect her when she joined the family.

Previous reports said Kate’s parents Carole and Michael were once concerned about how she’d cope with royal life when she began dating William.

Royal author Phil Dampier told The Telegraph in 2019: “William gave an assurance to the Middletons that he would always protect her.

“And not let some of the things which [Princess] Diana endured happen to her.”

William and Kate began dating back in 2003 after meeting at the University of St Andrews.

In 2010, the couple became engaged following a private trip to Kenya.

Kate and William then married in April, 2011, and became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

