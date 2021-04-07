Prince William’s ‘promise to Kate Middleton’s parents’ when she joined royal family

Prince William reportedly made a promise to Kate Middleton’s parents to keep her protected when she joined the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will mark their 10th wedding anniversary later this month.

However, it was previously reported Kate’s parents Carole and Michael were once concerned about how she’d cope with royal life when she began dating William.

William reportedly promised Kate’s parents he would protect her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William ‘made promise’ to Kate Middleton’s parents

Royal author Phil Dampier told The Telegraph in 2019: “William gave an assurance to the Middletons that he would always protect her.

“And not let some of the things which [Princess] Diana endured happen to her.”

William and Kate began dating back in 2003 after meeting at the University of St Andrews.

Carole and Michael were reportedly concerned about how their daughter would cope with royal life (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

In 2010, the couple announced they were engaged following a private trip to Kenya.

At the time, the Palace said Kate and William would marry the following year.

The couple then tied the knot on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey as millions around the globe watched the nuptials.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone on to have three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Earlier this year, reports claimed the Queen will have a surprise for Kate on her and William’s anniversary.

Kate and William will mark their 10th wedding anniversary this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How will the Queen mark William and Kate’s anniversary?

According to a royal expert, Her Majesty would like to celebrate the occasion in style because it also marks 10 years since Kate officially joined the family.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said: “It’s highly likely she’ll be planning a special secret something to honour Kate’s 10 years in the royal family.

“Something she can do to mark it. Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship.

“Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.”

