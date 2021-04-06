Prince William and Kate Middleton
Royals

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children ‘made sweet Easter gift for Queen’

The kids also baked a cake

By Rebecca Carter

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children reportedly made the Queen and Prince Philip a sweet Easter gift.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, surprised their great-grandparents with “personalised Easter eggs”.

According to reports, the royal children made and decorated the eggs themselves.

How will William and Kate spend Christmas
The Cambridge children reportedly made the Queen and Philip Easter gifts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Prince William, Kate and their kids celebrate Easter?

A source told US Weekly that George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, also baked “a delicious chocolate cake covered in mini Cadbury eggs” with Kate’s help.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan latest news: Duke ‘wants apology from royals’

The insider added: “They don’t allow George, Charlotte and Louis to have chocolate and sweets every day, so it was a real treat.”

Meanwhile, it was a tough month for the Cambridges in March after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

Duchess of Cambridge
William and Kate apparently don’t allow their kids to have chocolate and sweets every day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan and Harry say in their Oprah chat?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a string of claims and revelations about the royals.

Meghan alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about their son Archie’s skin tone.

They don’t allow George, Charlotte and Louis to have chocolate and sweets every day.

During a royal engagement days later, William addressed the allegations and insisted the royals were “very much not” a racist family.

Elsewhere, Harry also claimed he became cut off financially by his family after he and Meghan moved to America.

Last month, Meghan’s friend Gayle King claimed Harry had ‘unproductive’ talks with William and their father Prince Charles.

Prince William and Prince Harry go on a walkabout in Windsor the day before the Royal wedding
William reportedly ‘reeling’ over his talks with Harry ending up ‘leaked’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, William felt “reeling” over the private talks ending up public.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider said: “William was left reeling. He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth.”

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton confuse royal fans with ‘bizarre’ Easter message

They also claimed William now “feels uncomfortable” about speaking to Harry over the phone, adding: “He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Clodagh on This Morning
This Morning: Clodagh McKenna divides viewers with behaviour in cooking segment
Bear Grylls heartbreak
Bear Grylls shares heartbreak after crew member dies
Coronation Street: Tyrone was right to leave Fiz, says fans
amanda holden sex life
Amanda Holden boasts of ‘primal sex’ and bouncing naked on trampoline
Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies of brain tumour aged 54
Eamonn and Ruth this morning
This Morning viewers urge ITV to admit it was ‘wrong’ and reinstate Ruth and Eamonn