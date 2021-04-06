Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children reportedly made the Queen and Prince Philip a sweet Easter gift.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, surprised their great-grandparents with “personalised Easter eggs”.

According to reports, the royal children made and decorated the eggs themselves.

The Cambridge children reportedly made the Queen and Philip Easter gifts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Prince William, Kate and their kids celebrate Easter?

A source told US Weekly that George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, also baked “a delicious chocolate cake covered in mini Cadbury eggs” with Kate’s help.

The insider added: “They don’t allow George, Charlotte and Louis to have chocolate and sweets every day, so it was a real treat.”

Meanwhile, it was a tough month for the Cambridges in March after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

William and Kate apparently don’t allow their kids to have chocolate and sweets every day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan and Harry say in their Oprah chat?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a string of claims and revelations about the royals.

Meghan alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about their son Archie’s skin tone.

During a royal engagement days later, William addressed the allegations and insisted the royals were “very much not” a racist family.

Elsewhere, Harry also claimed he became cut off financially by his family after he and Meghan moved to America.

Last month, Meghan’s friend Gayle King claimed Harry had ‘unproductive’ talks with William and their father Prince Charles.

William reportedly ‘reeling’ over his talks with Harry ending up ‘leaked’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, William felt “reeling” over the private talks ending up public.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider said: “William was left reeling. He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth.”

They also claimed William now “feels uncomfortable” about speaking to Harry over the phone, adding: “He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again.”

