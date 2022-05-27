Richard Osman is leaving Pointless and a familiar face from Coronation Street will be one of SIX celebrities who will replace him.

Fans were shocked when show mainstay Richard, 51, announced he would be moving on back in April.

Co-creator and telly fave Richard has presented the series since it first aired back in 2009.

But as his (weekday) hosting partnership with Alexander Armstrong draws to a close, it has been revealed who will fill his sizeable shoes on the show.

Richard Osman will still feature on Pointless Celebrities, however (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who will replace Richard Osman on Pointless?

We repeat – there will be a whopping six new celebs taking over from Richard on the BBC One quiz show. Not one. Six.

And yes, that does mean the sextet of new presenting talent will be on rotation.

Read more: Pointless star Richard Osman confirms he’s getting married – who is his famous bride to be?

Otherwise they’d have to extend Richard’s desk at the very least. Maybe even the entire studio set.

And it would cost a fortune in laptops for them all to sit behind if the new hosts were on screen at the same time.

Sally Lindsay played Corrie’s Shelley Unwin between 2001 and 2006 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Pointless presenters roster

Alexander will remain in his current slot.

But among those who will join him in the future are stars who have made their names in the TV worlds of soap, children’s programmes and comedy, among other spheres.

Among the names teatime viewers will get to hear more from are Coronation Street legend Sally Lindsay and former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq.

Also on board are The Last Leg presenter Alex Brooker and The Split star Stephen Mangan.

And rounding out the new selection of show anchors is comic Ed Gamble and TV and radio host Lauren Laverne.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing in Richard’s chair?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Alexander Armstrong ‘can’t wait’

Alexander indicated he was raring to go as he highlighted that Richard would still be part of Pointless Celebrities.

He said: “This is going to be such a ride!

This is going to be such a ride!

“Richard will still be in once a week on Saturdays to make sure everything’s ticking over nicely, but otherwise, it’s just me bringing new Pointless friends in and showing them the ropes.

Read more: Richard Osman quitting Pointless after 13 years as fans gutted

“Loads of new and fun personalities on the desk next to me. I can’t wait.”

Pointless airs on BBC One, weekdays, at 5.15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.