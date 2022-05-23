Pointless star Richard Osman confirms he’s getting married – who is his famous bride to be?

Pointless host Richard Osman has confirmed the “exciting” news he is getting married to actress and comedian Ingrid Oliver.

Richard, 51, reportedly met Doctor Who star Ingrid in 2020. The couple are said to have begun dating over that summer.

Author Richard was previously married in the late 1990s before that relationship ended in 2007. He is also father to two grown up children, Ruby and Sonny.

Pointless host Richard Osman revealed in April he is leaving the show after 13 years (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who is Richard Osman’s famous bride to be?

Ingrid Oliver has been part of comedy duo Watson and Oliver with school friend Lorna Watson for over 15 years.

They have previously enjoyed runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The pairing also memorably spoofed Torvill and Dean’s Bolero routine for Let’s Dance For Sport Relief in 2012.

Ingrid, 45, has also appeared in Peep Show, Doc Martin, Silent Witness and teen romance Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Ingrid Oliver as Petronella Osgood in a Doctor Who scene with Peter Capaldi… and herself! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

But she is perhaps most familiar to TV audiences from Doctor Who as Petronella Osgood.

Ingrid also appeared on her fiancé’s BBC2 series House of Games in September 2021.

She is also the daughter of Conservative MP Jo Gideon and it is believed Ingrid has not been wed before.

Playing along on House of Games (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Richard Osman on getting married

In an interview for The Observer with author Marian Keyes, Richard – who is quitting Pointless – confirmed he and Ingrid will get hitched.

Asked whether ‘it is true’ he is getting married, Richard replied: “Yes. Exciting, isn’t it?”

The couple, who reportedly live together in Richard’s London home, were previously subject to speculation about their relationship status earlier this year.

The MailOnline published pics showing Ingrid with an emerald ring on her engagement finger. However, no engagement was confirmed.

Ingrid Oliver poses at a red carpet event (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back in December of last year, Richard paid tribute to Ingrid as he looked to the future.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, he said: “I have been very lucky the last few years and I feel like I’m in a place that I want to be.

“I’m happy with myself. I’ve got these beautiful kids, I’ve met the woman who I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

Richard went on to add how his priorities have changed over the years.

He continued: “That thing of competition and ambition, you soon realise that rocket fuel disappears and it’s about happiness and my kids bring me happiness and Ingrid brings me happiness.”

