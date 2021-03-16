Piers Morgan and ITV have DEFINITELY not cut ties despite him leaving GMB – he will be back on with Life Stories this week.

The Good Morning Britain host may have gone forever from Good Morning Britain, but his relationship with the channel continues.

Piers Morgan is back on ITV with Life Stories on Thursday (Credit: SplashNews)

And first his final episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories for this series will play out.

On Thursday his sit-down interview with Coleen Nolan is set to air.

Throughout the series so far, Piers, 55, has grilled Gemma Collins, Chris Eubank, Trisha Goddard and Rupert Everett.

Gemma Collins got real with Piers Morgan earlier in the Life Stories series (Credit: ITV)

The Nolans singer and Loose Women presenter looks back at her life in the spotlight.

She has been in showbiz almost all her life, first performing at the tender age of two on stage in Blackpool.

Alongside her sisters, she has sold 25million records.

The twice-divorced mum of two opens up about the cancer ‘curse’ that has devastated her family.

Coleen Nolan spills on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Coleen admits that that she is considering a mastectomy after seeing three of her sisters battle the disease, including Bernie, who died in 2013.

She also talks about her two failed marriages and spills the tea on her new romance.

More shocks come as she discusses the violence she and her sisters suffered at home at the hands of her alcoholic father and the time paedophile presenter Jimmy Savile invited her to his hotel room when she was 14 years old.

