Phillip Schofield stunned as This Morning guest reveals signs he’s battling ‘inner struggles’

Phillip Schofield was left stunned as a This Morning guest claimed he’s battling “inner struggles”.

On Wednesday’s show, Phil and co-host Holly Willoughby interviewed qualified graphologist Tracey Trussell.

Tracey analysed Holly and Phil’s handwriting and drawings, and then explained what their doodles meant.

Phil and Holly had their doodles analysed today (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield on This Morning today

Speaking about one of Phil’s doodles, which looked like a maze, Tracey explained: “A little more complex.

“It’s like you’re trying to get out of a maze. There are inner struggles going on… inner battles.”

Phil looked stunned as he shrugged and replied: “Don’t know what you mean!”

Phil’s doodle showed he has “inner struggles”, Tracey said (Credit: ITV)

Tracey then moved on to analyse another of Phil’s drawings, which showed a tree with a fence around it.

She said: “A tree actually represents the whole of you and we don’t have all day so I could tell you all about yourself just from that tree.

“But what makes that particularly interesting is the fence all around it which is quite protective.

“So that’s showing your protection of yourself and that’s very much reflected in your ordinary handwriting.”

Tracey gave her opinion on the drawings (Credit: ITV)

She then added: “Your ordinary handwriting it’s lovely because I can feel the pressure and you have got pressure on the back which turns up the intensity of the interpretation and shows how much commitment you put into your work.

“And how much feeling you have and with your relationships.”

Recently, Phil opened up on This Morning about going through some “dark times”.

He said during a segment about mental health: “The key is to talk to people. I went through some very, very dark times and I leaned heavily on my friends – as Holly knows – so you have to talk to somebody, you can’t do it on your own.”

