ITV urged to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning as poll claims 88% of Brits want him axed

ITV has been urged to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning after a poll claimed that 88% of Brits want the presenter axed from the show.

It follows Phillip’s break from the show after his brother’s court case, where he faced 11 charges of sexual offences against a teenage boy. This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby fronted the show with presenters such as Joel Dommett and Alison Hammond during Phillip’s absence.

However, a poll by The Express has revealed that 88% of readers now want Phil replaced after he returned to This Morning last week.

A poll claimed that 88% of Brits want Phillip Schofield replaced on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

ITV urged to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

The poll asked: “Should Phillip Schofield be replaced on This Morning?” A total of 3,350 people reportedly answered “yes” that he should be replaced. Only 11% of readers, 420 people, voted “no” and that he should stay. Just 1% of readers said they weren’t sure either way.

Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning last week. But viewers were divided about his return. One viewer wrote: “Get Schofield off the screens.” Another person tweeted ITV and said: “It’s time now that Phillip Schofield is replaced after queuegate and now his brother’s court case. This is not a good look for This Morning.”

Get rid of Phillip Schofield, we don’t want his face on our screens.

A third viewer added: “Ugh Phillip Schofield is back on This Morning.” A fourth person also agreed: “It’s about time This Morning did something the public want! Get rid of Phillip Schofield. We don’t want his face on our screens.”

Entertainment Daily contacted ITV for comment.

A PR expert recently claimed that cracks are starting to show in Holly and Phil’s dynamic (Credit: ITV)

‘Cracks starting to show’ with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s dynamic

A PR expert also recently claims to Entertainment Daily that “cracks are starting to show” with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s dynamic. Jordan James alleged that Phillip’s time on This Morning might be up. He said: “While Phillip Schofield was once TV royalty, his time in the limelight is sorely limited. His [alleged] diva-like attitude in recent years making him less of a beloved morning star and more like a hangover viewers regret.”

Jordan also added that it might be time for ITV to replace Phillip Schofield on the show. He said: “Now might be the best time for ITV to see a changing of the guards and bring in some fresh, less controversial talent. The Philip and Holly dynamic has worked well for quite some time. But the cracks are starting to show. I think ITV could risk losing many more viewers if they don’t respond to the backlash and give the show a much-needed face-lift.”

