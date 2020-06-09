Phillip Schofield stunned by cougar gran's comment about his sex life on This Morning

Viewers of This Morning were in stitches today when a cougar gran made a comment about Phillip Schofield's sex life.

Gaynor Evans, 57, explained that she's been sticking to the lockdown rules and hasn't been intimate with anyone.

However, Gaynor said she thinks the new rule that having sex inside your home with someone from a different household has been made illegal is "ridiculous".

Gaynor Evans made a comment about Phillip Schofield's sex life on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Gaynor admitted she's "at the point of no return" and is struggling without intimacy.

She said: "This has been a terribly stressful time for everyone and sex is one way of releasing that stress.

"But also the physical companionship of another human being in a close setting is something I'm feeling deprived of."

She added: "I've done a bit of virtual dating but what's the point of it really?

Gaynor said she's feeling deprived of a "physical companionship with another human being" (Credit: ITV)

"For the married couples like yourself [Holly] and I don't know what Phil's up to, but anyway, people are all doing all sorts of things," as Phil smirked.

What did viewers say?

Viewers were in hysterics over Gaynor's comment about Phil.

“Married couples like you Holly, I don’t know what Phil’s up to” 😭😂😂 #thismorning — Vic (@Victoria_Belk98) June 9, 2020

Love how @thismorning cut away from the @Schofe the second that lady said ‘I don’t know what you’re up to Phil’ 😂👏🏻 #ThisMorning — Cas (@iamwhatiamCAS) June 9, 2020

Cougar Gran to Holly:

“To married people like yourself and... well I don’t know what Phil’s up to” #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Iy3VAAzgxo — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Gaynor explained she prefers to date and sleep with younger men because they're "more fun".

She also said younger men pursued her "all the time" before lockdown happened.

Speaking about not getting much action during lockdown, Gaynor said: "I've been okay. I've been a well behaved adult.

"I'm sure the younger, single people out there aren't sticking to the rules like me.

"Just at the point where I thought there was going to be a bit of light at the end of my tunnel..." as Phil started giggling.

Gaynor said she's been sticking to the lockdown rules (Credit: ITV)

Gaynor asked: "What are you laughing at Phil?" to which he said: "Nothing darling, carry on."

She continued: "This rule, it's illegal to have sex with anyone outside of your household, this is ridiculous. How are they going to police that?"

Meanwhile, Gaynor also said she's been "bleaching everything" during lockdown leaving Phil and Holly smirking.

