This Morning guest calls Phillip Schofield 'rude' for comment about her wardrobe

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock called Phillip Schofield "rude" for making a comment about her wardrobe.

The singer appeared on today's This Morning to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement.

Leigh-Anne was discussing her recent Instagram post in which she broke down over her own experiences with racism.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock called Phillip Schofield "rude" for making a comment about her wardrobe (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning viewers divided as boss threatens to sack his furloughed staff who refuse to come back to work

Leigh-Anne was joined alongside singer Jamelia live from their homes.

Towards the end of the interview, Phil and Holly Willoughby thanked the pair for appearing on the programme to discuss the matter.

What you've got to do though is go out now and buy some clothes for those coat hangers.

Phil also congratulated Leigh-Anne on her recent engagement to footballer Andre Gray.

He then told her: "What you've got to do though is go out now and buy some clothes for those coat hangers."

Behind Leigh-Anne, there were a series of empty white coat hangers.

The star was on This Morning to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement (Credit: ITV)

A stunned Leigh-Anne exclaimed: "That is so rude!" as Holly and Phil burst into laughter.

She added: "I've been having clear outs."

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne spoke about her recent Instagram post about the racism she's received.

What did she say?

The star said: "I spoke about my experiences briefly last year and I just didn't feel like enough people cared or were listening.

"This is the first time in my life that the whole world is speaking about racism and black lives. I'm so overwhelmed by it."

Jamelia and Leigh-Anne spoke about their experiences with racism (Credit: ITV)

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Speaking about her experiences with racism, Leigh-Anne continued: "There was this sense of feeling like a misplacement and not like I really belonged.

"I could only really speak to my family and some of my friends. I just felt like a lot of people didn't really understand why I felt the way I did.

"Now I feel people are starting to understand and educate themselves and seeing this problem is massive."

Discussing a recent Black Lives Matter protest she attended, Leigh-Anne said: "It was one of the most beautiful moments I've ever had in my life.

"It was such a sense of unity. So many different races and ages, all there for the same thing, for change and black lives.

"Oh my word, it was overwhelming."

Have you attended a Black Lives Matter protest recently? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.