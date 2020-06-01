Sex inside your home with someone from a different household is ILLEGAL from today

There's more bad news for couples living apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sex inside your home with someone from a different household has been made illegal from today (June 1).

The government has introduced the strict new ruling in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Sex inside your home with someone you don't live with is illegal from today (Credit: Pexels)

Up until now, the person visiting your home for sex would have been in breach of the government guidelines.

However, now both parties will be breaking the law.

And, not only that, they could also face prosecution under new regulations introduced in parliament today.

The rules will only apply in England, though.

Read more: Ryanair boss announces 50% price cuts on summer flights

"I'm moving to Wales," joked one person on Twitter.

The new rules place a ban on being inside the home "in a gathering" of more than one person without a reasonable excuse.

Exceptions to the rule

Reasonable excuses include staying over at someone's house for a funeral of a loved one.

Elite athletes are able to stay in a different location to their own home if they are training for a competition.

Those moving house and people seeking medical care are also exempt.

Intimacy for those who live apart is pretty much impossible at the moment (Credit: Pixabay)

The amendment to the coronavirus law states: "No person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons."

Read more: Kids turned away at school gates on first day back

Downing Street has insisted, however, that police will show "discretion" and "common sense" if it finds anyone breaking the new law.

The police currently have no power to enter someone's home if they suspect they are breaking the lockdown rules.

The only exception to that rule is if they suspect a "serious" crime is being committed.

I assumed that was common sense as it’s rather difficult to keep 2m apart!

It means couples who don't live together are a little stuck when it comes to maintaining intimacy in their relationship.

Sex outside is already considered illegal.

Brits react

"I wonder which government official is going to break this one," joked one Brit on Twitter.

Another said: "The government/police can’t enforce this. Sex is a basic human right and what two or more consenting adults do in the privacy of their own home is nobody’s business."

What about in a park with upto 4 others from different households & we promise to wash our hands after? — LadyoftheUk (@ladyoftheUK) May 31, 2020

Athletes are exempt, time to get fit people. — Lennie Tudor 👑 (@lennietudor78) June 1, 2020

"Illegal now?" said another. "I assumed that was common sense as it’s rather difficult to keep 2m apart! How has it been okay til now? Have I been missing out all this time?!"

"Illegal?" another asked. "Show me where this law was passed!"

"I'm an elite athlete!" insisted another.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of the new legislation.