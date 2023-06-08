Phillip Schofield’s permanent This Morning replacement revealed as star ‘interested in position’?

A This Morning star is being lined up to replace Phillip Schofield, reports claim.

The rumours come after viewers were full of praise for Craig Doyle and his chemistry with Holly Willoughby.

Craig has been a regular relief presenter on This Morning for the past two years. He is often called in to present the show during school holidays.

This week, Craig Doyle has been presenting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby

Over the past couple of days, he has taken on the important role of fronting the show alongside Holly as she returns from a break following Phillip’s recent departure.

This Morning viewers have raved about the new partnernship. Many have even put out calls on social media for Craig to fill Phil’s shoes permanently.

Will Craig Doyle be Phillip Schofield’s replacement on This Morning?

Craig is currently one of the favourites to replace Phillip on This Morning. What’s more, according to new reports, he is keen to take on the “dream” position.

“Craig has a lot of other projects currently but would of course be interested in a permanent position,” an insider apparently told The Sun.

They allegedly went on: “If the response from This Morning viewers is anything like the past couple of days, then fans of the show certainly won’t be disappointed to see him on the sofa more permanently.”

Could Craig Doyle be Phillip Schofield's replacement on This Morning?

It certainly seems like Craig would be a popular choice to replace Phillip. During and following today’s show alone, Twitter was flooded with support for the presenter.

One person gushed: “This Morning has got to make Craig Doyle the permanent host, he is lovely, great personality and compliments Holly Willoughby on the sofa , fits in with the team like a glove . Come on This Morning make it happen!!!”

Another person said: “I think Craig Doyle should get the This Morning gig full time, he seems the natural fit.”

“There’s such a warmth and calmness about Craig Doyle, Holly seems more relaxed with him too. Would not complain if he were to be permanent,” a third person also said.

Dermot O’Leary also appears to be a possible candidate for the role.

