ITV bosses to face televised grilling by MPs after Phillip Schofield affair raises ‘cause for concern’

ITV bosses are reportedly set to face a television grilling by MPs over their response to the Phillip Schofield affair, where he admitted he had an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague.

ITV confirmed that an internal investigation into the affair did take place in 2020. The channel claimed to find no evidence beyond hearsay. Since then, Eamonn Holmes alleged “four high-ranking executives” knew “what sort of man” Phillip was.

The network’s executives are now expected to appear before the Commons Culture, Media and Sports Committee next Tuesday (June 6).

With the recent allegations from Eamonn Holmes, ITV bosses are likely to be questioned about when they first learned about Phillip’s affair with a younger colleague. Phil claimed in his statement that he lied to and deceived ITV bosses. In the 2020 investigation, ITV claimed Phillip and the younger man were asked about the affair. ITV said that both parties denied it. Reports later alleged that the young man wasn’t asked.

But MPs will likely question the effectiveness of the internal investigation which found no evidence of the affair. Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s under-fire chief executive, is among those expected to attend the committee meeting next week.

The issues that have erupted around ITV of late have of course been a cause for concern.

A source claimed to iNews that “the hearing is scheduled to be a scrutiny of the upcoming Media Bill with executives from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 in attendance”. But MPs can “ask anything they like”. It’s thought the Phillip Schofield affair will be discussed with the ITV executives.

SNP MP John Nicolson, a member of the DCMS committee, told iNews: “The issues that have erupted around ITV of late have of course been a cause for concern, and I look forward to seeking clarity from ITV representatives.”

ITV bosses will be grilled about ‘toxicity’ on This Morning

ITV said it expected to take part in a “pre-existing evidence session on the Media Bill” at the committee next week and would confirm which executives will attend beforehand. Beyond the Schofield affair, bosses are expected to be grilled about the alleged “toxicity” of This Morning.

Dr Ranj Singh, who was the show’s resident doctor from 2016 until 2021, alleged “issues go far beyond” Phillip Schofield. He claimed This Morning became “toxic” and “no longer aligned with ITV values”. He also said he took his concerns to ITV bosses but was “managed out”. ITV said that an external review took place after Dr Ranj’s complaints, and no evidence of bullying was found.

Tory MP Esther McVey has previously said she believes it will be “a matter of days” before executives resign over the scandal. Schofield claimed in his statement he was “asked to help” the younger man “get into television”. Bosses will likely be grilled on how the young man secured his job on This Morning and the duty of care that was shown to him when he was moved to Loose Women.

