Phillip Schofield accused of ‘acting’ as angry Brits blast ‘and the BAFTA for best actor goes to…’

Phillip Schofield has been accused of “acting” in his bombshell BBC interview as Brits fume that the 61-year-old host should bag a “BAFTA for best actor”.

Former This Morning presenter Phillip walked away from ITV completely last weekend after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” fling with a younger employee at ITV. And it’s fair to say the news of the shock affair has been splashed all over the headlines – with plenty of Phillip’s showbiz colleague chiming in to have their say on the matter.

But on Friday (June 2) Philip sat down to tell his side of the story in an explosive new interview. However, it seems the move hasn’t gone down too well with Brits.

Phillip Schofield new bombshell interview

Former national treasure Phillip spoke to BBC’s Amol Rajan to talk about his scandal and the “relentless” media fall-out. In the interview, he discussed everything from when his fling with the younger employee started to even the current state of his marriage to Stephanie Lowe.

“I have brought myself down, I am done. I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart,” Phillip said.

Has the Schofield BAFTA nomination gone in yet?

But Phillip’s interview has appeared to rub viewers up the wrong way – and some have accused the telly legend of “acting”.

Brits fume at Phillip Schofield for ‘acting’

Rushing to Twitter, one person fumed: “A truly great performance for Philip Schofield this morning. Bafta, Oscar and TV Times award winner worthy.”

Echoing their thoughts, a second said: “And the BAFTA for best actor in a television interview goes to…..” A third mused: “Has the Schofield BAFTA nomination gone in yet?”

Someone else proclaimed: “Just watched the Philip Schofield interview… Great acting skills.” A fifth wrote: “Good acting there, Phillip Schofield playing the victim!!!!!”]

However, not everyone felt the same. “Found this quite uncomfortable and upsetting to watch,” said one. “Schofield seems genuine to me,” said another. A third commented: “I found the Schofield interview unnecessary and intrusive.” Another said: “It’s taking a very dark road and the ‘Be Kind’ mantra has not lasted very long! Have people learnt nothing!”

Phillip Schofield issues apology

During the BBC interview, Phillip took an opportunity to apologise to “everyone”. Although he didn’t single out his wife of 30 years for a public apology, he did express he was desperately sorry to the young ex-This Morning runner also at the centre of the scandal.

He said: “I would say to everyone, I would say to my family, my friends, my work colleagues, the public, to ITV, to my management, to everyone that I lied to I am desperately, desperately sorry.

“But principally I would like to apologise to him. Because it may have been consensual but I shouldn’t have allowed it to happen. And that was a grave, grave error on my part. Because of that an absolutely innocent person is being persecuted.”

