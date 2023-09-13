Phil Spencer seen for first time since his parents died as star thanks fans for their support

Phil Spencer has returned to filming following the deaths of both of his parents in a car accident.

Channel 4 presenter Phil, 53, confirmed last month that his father Richard, 89, and mother Anne, 82, died on their family farm in Kent.

The Location, Location, Location host said on Instagram in August in a moving tribute: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river.

“There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it – they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.”

Phil Spencer: Parents’ sad deaths

The devastating loss saw paramedics battle to save the couple, who were married for nearly 60 years.

Phil’s brother Robert also fought to rescue his parents, cutting their seatbelts using a penknife and pulling them from the river. Sadly, neither Richard nor Anne, who was reportedly driving, regained consciousness.

Phil said three weeks ago: “Although desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief – all family are clear that if there can ever be such a thing as having a ‘good end’ – this was it.

“It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage – to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future.”

He also added how his parents were in “extremely good form” in the days preceding the accident. But Phil also noticed his mum’s Parkinson’s and dad’s dementia “had been worsening”.

Return to work

Love It or List It star Phil’s regular co-host Kirstie Allsopp has now shared a glimpse of Phil on her own Instagram account.

She uploaded a video sharing an update which left followers feeling emotional.

Phil’s back at work, and was very, very touched by all your messages.

Kirstie captioned her post: “He’s back at work, and was very, very touched by all your messages. I even managed to get him to say it on Insta. Bless him.”

And she spoke into the camera: “So we’re back at work filming on Location, Location, Location. And I didn’t quite know what my next post on Instagram should be.

“My last post was about Phil’s mum and dad. And you all sent such lovely lovely messages and Phil was so grateful.”

The clip then saw Phil appear behind and agree: “Very grateful. I haven’t put anything on Instagram either, but I do appreciate peoples’ lovely comments.”

Kirstie added: “You see, he’s English and he’s a man. He’s just done really really well, so round of applause to Phil for doing that. And thank you, you’ve all been so kind.”

How fans reacted

Instagram users hailed Phil, and the TV pair’s friendship, as they passed on their best wishes in the upload’s comments section.

“A lovely man, so glad to see him back after such a difficult time,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Welling up. So brave Phil. Kirsty you are a wonderful friend for him.”

And a third person added: “He has been in my thoughts a lot over the last few weeks. It’s lovely to see the two of you together and I’m sure you are being a wonderful support to him. Lots of love to Phil and his family.”

