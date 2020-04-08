Peter Kay's Car Share to return for one-off episode on Good Friday

Peter Kay's Car Share will return for a one-off audio-only episode.

A special edition of the 46-year-old comedian's sitcom - in which he co-stars alongside Sian Gibson - will be available on BBC iPlayer on Friday (April 10).

He has said he hopes that the show can cheer people up amid the coronavirus crisis.

Read more: Piers Morgan hits out at 'complete moron' breaking social distancing rules on TV

Spreading some cheer

Peter said: "It's a horrific situation right now we're all going through and like so many I felt compelled to try and do something positive in an effort to cheer people in some way.

"Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and myself got together via t'internet and wrote a new short episode of Car Share in an effort to try cheer people up.

I felt compelled to try and do something positive.

"It's all happened very quickly, in fact it didn't exist a week ago. Obviously we weren't able to film anything because of the lockdown but I hope people will use their imagination and enjoy listening.

"I've given the episode to the good people at BBC iPlayer and it'll be available to listen from Good Friday 10th April.

"Here's hoping people enjoy having John and Kayleigh back. Lord knows we need it right now."

Peter Kay's Car Share is sure to lift spirits (Credit: BBC)

Peter also announced the news on his own Twitter account.

As well as the revelation, he also urged people to stay at home and save lives.

Car Share Returns With A Special Audio Only Episode @Sianygibby @PColemanchester and myself got together via t’internet and wrote a new short episode in an effort to try cheer people up. It’s on @BBCiPlayer on Good Friday 10th April. Enjoy and #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/c88NkkgLhw — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) April 8, 2020

Read more: Dr Hilary tackles coronavirus myths live on air

Peter's comeback

The popular sitcom ran for two series between 2015 and 2017, with a two-part finale airing in 2018.

It followed supermarket assistant manager John (Peter) and his colleague Kayleigh (Sian) as they took part in a company car-sharing scheme.

The Phoenix Nights star is also set to return to TV for the first time in two years for charity show The Big Night In.

Sir Lenny Henry announced the news of Peter's participation on The One Show last night.

Peter is part of star-studded ensemble taking part in the programme. It's a joint effort between BBC charity telethons Children in Need and Comic Relief to raise spirits.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.