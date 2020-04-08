The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 8th April 2020
Piers Morgan lets rip as 'complete moron' breaks social distancing rules live on air

A cyclist came too close to Health Minister Edward Argar during a live GMB interview

By Dominique Ayling
Updated:
Piers Morgan let rip at a cyclist who broke coronavirus social distancing rules live on air during an interview with Health Minister Edward Argar, calling him a "complete moron".

Piers slammed the cyclist who rode close to MP Edward Argar during a Good Morning Britain interview (Credit: ITV)

During the Good Morning Britain interview, which took place live outside the Houses of Parliament, a young man cycled close behind the MP with his phone out, breaking the Government's social distancing advice.

Piers, who was disgusted by the spectacle, apologised to Mr Argar for what had happened.

The incident happened while Piers was interviewing the Health Minister on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

"We'll apologise to you for the complete moron who was cycling right next to you during that interview – you might not have even been aware of it," Piers said.

It’s morons like that who are literally costing lives.

"He was ignoring all social distancing rules trying to make a little celebrity of himself."

Costing lives

Piers went on, slamming the cyclist: "It's morons like that who are literally costing lives and I just want to say how sorry I am that idiot did that to you during this interview."

Mr Argar replied: "Piers that's not your fault. I would say we're standing here and very much observing those social distancing rules.

"What I would say to that individual, and to everyone, is I know that this is hard, the stay at home instruction, but it is saving lives."

The MP added: "By staying at home we are protecting the NHS, we are saving lives."

Piers was astounded by the man breaking the rules (Credit: ITV)

Not just on live TV

Piers' colleague, Ranvir Singh, who was reporting nearby took to Twitter to complain about four young men cycling round people in Westminster purposely breaking the social distancing rules.

She wrote: "Just seen four young men on bikes around Westminster purposely riding around people breaking the 2m rule. Including Edward Argar MP while on @GMB. They need arresting. I just told them they should be ashamed of themselves - and they rode off shouting they 'don’t give a £&@'".

Piers also took to Twitter to slam the "absolute morons" after reporter Richard Gaisford said he had seen the same youths being reprimanded outside St Thomas' Hospital, where the Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being treated for coronavirus.

