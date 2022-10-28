Penny Lancaster made a plea on today’s episode of Lorraine as she spoke about her struggle with menopause.

The 51-year-old, who is married to Rock singer Rod Stewart, spoke about the need for hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Speaking to Christine Lampard, Penny said that her symptoms occurred during the coronavirus lockdown. She explained that she thought he had Covid-19.

TV star Penny opened up about menopause (Credit: ITV)

Penny Lancaster opens up about menopause

Penny added: “They were disrupting my sleep so I couldn’t function during the day, but the moment I started having that conversation, it’s so important for women to chat.

“We need to be encouraged to talk about the more embarrassing things and it wasn’t until I spoke to the ladies on Loose Women that they said, ‘I recognise what you are going through Penny.'”

The mother-of-two was then on antidepressants before beginning hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

While the symptoms were eased by the antidepressants, it didn’t fix the underlying condition.

She said: “It’s our doctors and our medical teams behind us who need to know the symptoms and get in there quickly with a diagnosis.”

Penny wants hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to be free for all women.

“70 percent of the NHS [nurses] are female so we can’t afford to lose any more nurses from the NHS,” she said.

She added: “We are not asking for extra, we are just asking for our hormones back to feel normal.

“So if the government could just give us what they promised and bring in, ideally, free HRT or if not, a huge discount on it.”

Penny appeared on Channel 5 earlier this month to discuss menopause (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans of Penny recently praised her on Instagram for raising awareness of menopause.

One said: “Thank you Penny, you are so gorgeous and real.”

Another commented: “Love your passion for this cause Penny.”

A third added: “Thank you for helping us to be heard and seen.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “This is really a lovely project. Being myself struggling in and since menopause, this is the first time I hear women speaking about it and share experiences. Thank you.”

Rod has been supporting Penny

Penny’s husband Rod has been very supportive during her journey with menopause.

She told Channel 5‘s Dan Walker: “It crept up on me just as much as it did to [my family].

So if the government could just give us what they promised and bring in, ideally, free HRT or if not, a huge discount on it.

“It was a learning curve for everyone but I had luckily had the support of my husband. And I’m quite good at wearing my heart on my sleeve and discussing all sorts of topics.”

She added: “He’s a great advocate for men to watch out for those symptoms and look on the internet.”

Read more: Penny Lancaster gushes over ‘biggest honour’ after policing streets for Queen’s funeral

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.