Penny Lancaster gushes over ‘biggest honour’ after policing streets for Queen’s funeral

Penny Lancaster took to the streets to police during the Queen’s state funeral procession yesterday.

The TV presenter, who is married to Sir Rod Stewart, became a special police constable for the City of London Police in April last year.

On Monday, she donned her uniform and was spotted making her way through crowds in Westminster and at Buckingham Palace.

Penny shared that being a part of the momentous day was the “biggest honour” for her.

TV star Penny Lancaster trained to become a police officer (Credit: Cover Images)

Penny Lancaster on helping the police

“This is the biggest honour of all, to be able to serve today on Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral,” she told ITV.

“We were in uniform by 5am this morning and we don’t know what time we will be working until. We just want to make sure that all the crowds get home safely.

“Today has been quite a long shift, but I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

She went on to share that she was grateful to be able to help Brits pay their respects to Her Majesty safely.

The Queen’s state funeral took place on Monday (Credit: YouTube)

“Leading up to that moment, it’s been a very emotional few days,” she said. “In that moment, our priority is to be aware of the crowd and the potential dangers and risks of an event like today.

Penny added: “So the focus is mostly on my duty, but also (it was) a wonderful opportunity and very honoured to be here to pay respects at the same time.”

Penny and her husband, Rod, are no strangers to the Royal Family.

She has worked closely with the now King while he was a Prince with the charity The Prince’s Trust.

Penny called her day as a police officer ‘an honour’ (Credit: Cover Images)

The Queen’s funeral

The TV star also went on to confess that it “took some time” to process the Queen passing away.

“I think it was just such a shock, it took a while for it to sink in,” continued Penny.

“An incredible woman the Queen was, I think everyone utters the same sentiments. I had the pleasure of meeting her on a few occasions and you sensed her presence before you saw her.”

She went on to say that Her Majesty felt like everyone’s “grandma” during her lifetime.

Penny said: “Whatever nerves you had, she instantly put you at ease with that twinkle in her eye, her warm smile, she kind of felt like anyone’s grandma. She was just an incredible woman.”

Penny became a special constable last year after she appeared on a programme called Famous and Fighting Crime, where she went on patrols with police officers.

As a result, this then inspired her to become a police officer for real.

