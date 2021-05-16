The Chase star Paul Sinha has lashed out at a fan over their comments involving Bradley Walsh.

The Chaser, 50, hit back after a viewer took offence to fellow Chaser Jenny Ryan receiving her COVID-19 vaccination.

Jenny, 39, took to Twitter to share her relief that she’s received her jab.

One disgruntled user tweeted: “I thought you would be more sensible, but your body, your choice.

“Congratulations on having the experimental vax that won’t protect you or others anyway for a virus that has a 99.8% survival rate.

“I never even got the normal yearly flu vax but still alive. Guess my immune system works.”

Then following up with: “Geez #jenlion I thought you would have more intelligent followers.”

However, Paul jumped in to defend his colleague.

He replied with: “As I’m finding out from your tweets, we cant choose our followers.”

But the defiant user responded with: “And we can’t choose the Chasers either. Bradley is the one that keeps the show entertaining.”

Undeterred Paul savagely hit back with: “I’ve checked. He thinks you’re a [bleep]wit as well.”

Finally, Jenny jumped in with a fresh tweet directly addressing the user.

She tweeted: “We’ve all been vaccinated, so if you don’t want to be entertained by ‘sheep’ you might want to reconsider what you tune into at 5pm x.”

But clearly exasperated, Jenny went on to say she would revert to only positive tweets.

She shared: “ANYWAY. I briefly broke my new year’s resolution to retain POSITIVE VIBES ONLY on here.

“Apologies to all, regular service to be resumed.”

Has Paul Sinha left The Chase?

Paul has not officially left The Chase.

However, he didn’t feature on the recent series of the spin-off Beat the Chasers.

Taking to Twitter he explained: “New episodes of Beat the Chasers are on their way.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t well for the recordings and couldn’t join in this time around. I’m feeling much better now.”

