Bradley Walsh slammed by The Chase fans after ‘insulting’ Shaun Wallace

Bradley Walsh fans are unusually not happy with the TV fave after his behaviour on The Chase.

While he’s usually a fan favourite with viewers, the TV star upset fans during the latest episode of the ITV show.

James and Bradley Walsh angered viewers of The Chase after saying Shaun was the worst when it comes to the stats (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Bradley Walsh on The Chase?

Contestant James was picked to go first, and Bradley asked which Chaser he would like.

James said he hoped to get The Chase star The Dark Destroyer and noted that he believes he has the worst stats of the bunch.

The Dark Destroyer, aka Shaun Wallace, is one of six Chasers used by bosses on the gameshow.

However, following James’ response, Bradley sadly didn’t jump to the defence of his co-star.

Instead, he replied: “He loses the most often, I’ve not seen that statistic… But I have to say, too busy signing and dancing, that’s his problem.”

Fans were not happy with Bradley and contestant James poking fun at Shaun’s track record.

As a result, many rushed to social media to share their anger.

Shaun supposedly has the worst track record (Credit: ITV)

“Oh man, blunt as f*** with the reason wanting Shaun, everyone else is like ‘ooo yeah, I’d like to take on Shaun, the mastermind champ’ when in reality they know he’s s***!” said one viewer.

A second fan tweeted: “Slightly enraged that he insulted Shaun. No one is allowed to insult our chasers but us.”

“And for flippantly disrespecting Shaun, he gets to face the *best* Chaser, what an absolute tool. Get him Paul,” teased a third.

A fourth joked: “We all know it’s true but why he gotta do Shaun like that?”

However, others liked James’ honesty.

“At least he was honest about why he wanted Shaun,” said another viewer.

James ended up having to face Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha.

Despite his hope to battle Shaun, James still ended up managing to accumulate £5,000 during his round.

Sadly for James, The Chaser ended up catching the group during the final round.

Maybe that’ll teach him!

