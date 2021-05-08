She’s best known as the Vixen on The Chase but Jenny Ryan looked a world away from her on-screen persona in a new selfie she posted to social media.

Jenny took to Twitter this evening (May 8) to share a make-up free selfie.

In it, she’s toasting Bolton Wanderers’ promotion to football’s League One.

However, all Jenny’s fans were concerned about was just how different – and pretty – she looked away from the show that made her famous.

The Vixen on The Chase with her fellow Chasers (Credit: ITV)

What did Jenny say in her post?

Jenny said: “It’s been a long season…but finally WE ARE GOING UP! #BWFC.”

In the picture, Jenny is wearing her glasses and doesn’t have a scrap of make-up on.

She’s also raising a glass of champers to her much-loved football team.

It’s been a long season…but finally WE ARE GOING UP! #BWFC pic.twitter.com/AK5r7LTQOe — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) May 8, 2021

What did fans say about the Vixen from The Chase?

Jenny’s fans agreed she looked a world away from her on-screen persona.

On The Chase, Jenny wears statement make-up and her dark red hair is styled to perfection.

In the selfie, she looks glowing, with her lighter locks tumbling around her shoulders.

One fan said: “Can’t believe how different you look.”

Hang on a mo… who is this in the photo?

Another commented: “Jenny you look so different – really chilled.”

Another fan barely recognised Jenny.

“Hang on a mo… who is this in the photo?” they quipped.

‘You’re proper gorgeous without your Chaser gear on’

Others said Jenny should opt for a more natural look on The Chase.

“You need to go on The Chase in your natural form. You’re beautiful in this picture,” they said.

Another added: “My lord, you are proper gorgeous without your Chaser gear on.”

A third said: “You, my lady, have seldom looked better.”

Another added: “You look very pretty.”

What do you think of Jenny’s paired-down look? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.