vixen the chase
TV

The Vixen on The Chase: Jenny Ryan looks worlds away from her on-screen alter ego in new selfie

She's virtually unrecognisable

By Nancy Brown

She’s best known as the Vixen on The Chase but Jenny Ryan looked a world away from her on-screen persona in a new selfie she posted to social media.

Jenny took to Twitter this evening (May 8) to share a make-up free selfie.

In it, she’s toasting Bolton Wanderers’ promotion to football’s League One.

However, all Jenny’s fans were concerned about was just how different – and pretty – she looked away from the show that made her famous.

The Chase EXTRA
The Vixen on The Chase with her fellow Chasers (Credit: ITV)

What did Jenny say in her post?

Jenny said: “It’s been a long season…but finally WE ARE GOING UP! #BWFC.”

Read more: Chaser Jenny Ryan hits out at soap bosses after Seb’s death on Corrie

In the picture, Jenny is wearing her glasses and doesn’t have a scrap of make-up on.

She’s also raising a glass of champers to her much-loved football team.

What did fans say about the Vixen from The Chase?

Jenny’s fans agreed she looked a world away from her on-screen persona.

On The Chase, Jenny wears statement make-up and her dark red hair is styled to perfection.

In the selfie, she looks glowing, with her lighter locks tumbling around her shoulders.

Read more: The Vixen hits back at Beat the Chasers viewer who claims final swung in Chasers’ favour

One fan said: “Can’t believe how different you look.”

Hang on a mo… who is this in the photo?

Another commented: “Jenny you look so different – really chilled.”

Another fan barely recognised Jenny.

“Hang on a mo… who is this in the photo?” they quipped.

‘You’re proper gorgeous without your Chaser gear on’

Others said Jenny should opt for a more natural look on The Chase.

“You need to go on The Chase in your natural form. You’re beautiful in this picture,” they said.

Another added: “My lord, you are proper gorgeous without your Chaser gear on.”

A third said: “You, my lady, have seldom looked better.”

Another added: “You look very pretty.”

What do you think of Jenny’s paired-down look? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

bbc breakfast naga munchetty
BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty hits back at troll with ‘mind boggling’ complaint
Alison Hammond career news
Alison Hammond thrills fans and celebrity pals with huge career announcement
Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping composite
Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – Is Johnny Vegas married and who is Beverley Dixon?
coronation street news
Coronation Street news: The Chase star Jenny Ryan hits out at soap over Seb’s ‘heartbreaking’ death
prince Charles instagram
Prince Charles on Instagram: Sad truth behind birthday message to grandson Archie
emmerdale liv
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Liv Flaherty makes a killer confession