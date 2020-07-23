Paul Sinha hits back as The Chase viewers ridicule him over awkward blunder

Paul Sinha has hit back after he was ridiculed by The Chase viewers over an awkward blunder.

A repeated episode of the game show was shown last night (July 22) as Paul - aka The Sinnerman - went against a team.

During the show, Paul guessed an answer to one question and viewers were baffled by his choice.

Paul Sinha has hit back after he's ridiculed by The Chase viewers (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase: Viewers say contestant looks 'fuming' after loss to Paul Sinha

Host Bradley Walsh asked Paul and contestant Steve: "What did Andy Murray start tying to his tennis shoes in 2015?"

The options were A) front door key, B) wedding ring and C) piece of haggis.

The Chaser guessed option C and the audience burst into giggles.

Paul said: "I didn't think it could possibly be any of them, I really didn't.

"You're looking at me like that, I can't believe it's a wedding ring! Why would anybody do anything as insane as that?"

Bradley was shocked by Paul's answer (Credit: ITV)

What did Bradley say?

Bradley replied: "Because it's the only thing that could fit through a lace properly, I mean try putting haggis through the lace of your plimsoles.

"You're kidding me right?

"I suppose you could put the haggis in maybe a small Tupperware box or container and then tie it, but then that would hurt as it's flapping around on your foot.

"Whereas of course, wedding ring seems the obvious thing to have although you might have lost it or front door key possibly.

Paul hit back at viewers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"But then again what happens if you leave your trainers in the tennis club and you can't get in?"

Paul joked he was having a "bad day".

It was years ago. I've embraced and moved on.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to poke fun at Paul, with one writing: "Trying to work out how the Chaser thought Andy Murray would have haggis tied to his shoes during matches."

Trying to work out how the chaser thought Andy Murray would have haggis tied to his shoes during matches #thechase pic.twitter.com/JeK5TYcL3G — Mikey Thompson (@mikey30tommo) July 22, 2020

Another said: "Haggis on his shoe string?? Ffs."

A third tweeted: "Is Paul broken or what? Piece of Haggis??"

Read more: Paul Sinha criticises ‘vicious’ comments about The Chase contestants in no-holds-barred tweet

I cant deny that my haggis answer yesterday was the worst of a lifetime. It was years ago. I've embraced and moved on — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) July 23, 2020

Following the comments, Paul hit back on Twitter.

He said: "I cant deny that my haggis answer yesterday was the worst of a lifetime. It was years ago. I've embraced and moved on."

What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.