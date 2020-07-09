Paul Sinha criticises ‘vicious’ comments about The Chase contestants in no-holds-barred tweet

Paul Sinha has criticised people thinking about making "vicious" comments about contestants on The Chase.

Contestants can often find themselves at the centre of backlash depending on their actions on the game show.

Usually, those who take the low offer or even worse the minus offer can be subject to rather mean comments on Twitter.

Paul Sinha criticised people sending "vicious" comments to The Chase contestants (Credit: ITV)

Now, quiz expert Paul has hit out at anyone "feeling the need to be vicious".

He wrote: "Anyone feeling the need to be vicious to Chase contestants, trust me they have shown more strength of character than you.

"Four years ago."

What did fans say?

Many fans praised Paul's tweet with one person writing: "Well said Paul!"

Another said: "That's why I won't apply, for fear of being vilified on Twitter."

Contestants often get backlash on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

A third added: "I have to admit to going straight on Twitter to read the comments after a contestant takes a low offer."

Back in May, Paul addressed complaints from viewers of The Chase spin-off programme Beat The Chasers.

Despite the show being a hit, one person complained on Twitter: "It’s a bit silly how a lot of them are previous contestants from The Chase."

Another added: "Loving the programme @ITVChase but very disappointing that ex #TheChase contestants have been clearly hand picked to compete.

"Surely they’ve had their time?"

What did Paul say?

Paul hit back: "There were four people known to one or more of us. They all lost."

Beat The Chasers was a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

He also addressed viewers' claims he and his co-stars were giving each other dirty looks after giving incorrect answers.

Paul wrote: "There were a grand total of three genuine dirty looks.

"It's a reflex thing, and we stopped doing it as the week went on."

