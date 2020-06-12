The Chase's Paul Sinha shares hilarious drunken video from wedding day

The Chase's Paul Sinha has delighted fans after sharing a hilarious drunken video from his wedding day.

The ITV star, 50, stood alongside his husband Olly Levy as they attempted to belt out The Impossible Dream on stage - all while being completely intoxicated.

I've been trying to load this for a while. 0130 my wedding. Our plans to perform The Impossible Dream in alcoholic ruin. I don't know any of the words. Just keep reminding myself how happy I was. An epic yawn from one of my mates. pic.twitter.com/9wXhcsbHhv — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 12, 2020

In the throwback footage, the happy couple are seen leaning on each other as lead their friends in a rendition of the musical hit.

As the music kicks in, Paul energetically punches his fist into the air as his friends and family applaud him from the audience.

The pair - who tied the knot in December 2019 - continue to sway and repeatedly hug throughout the clip.

Alongside the video, Paul wrote: "I've been trying to load this for a while. 0130 my wedding.

Paul has shared a video from his 2019 wedding day (Credit: Splash)

"Our plans to perform The Impossible Dream in alcoholic ruin. I don't know any of the words.

"Just keep reminding myself how happy I was. An epic yawn from one of my mates."

Fans rushed to comment on the funny clip, with one writing: "Your video made me smile and may you stay as happy together forever. I hope your own dreams are not impossible x."

A second commented: "Hahaha that's class. How every good wedding should end."

A third added: "Forget all the quiz stuff & the stand-up comedy....*this* is the content I follow you for, Paul."

Paul - who is best known for being The Sinnerman on the ITV show - previously described his wedding as "the greatest day" of his life.

Paul and Olly's big day

Ahead of the big day, the star expressed his concerns as he revealed he was in "constant pain" due to Parkinson’s. But thankfully, the wedding ended perfectly.

Sharing his thoughts on his blog, Paul wrote: "Instead of destroying the greatest day of my life, I then went on to have the greatest day of my life, as friends and family thoroughly enjoyed drinking, dancing, and ignoring the canapés (on which I had spent thousands)."

Paul is best known for being The Sinnerman (Credit: ITV)

His Parkinson's diagnosis

Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year.

The first sign that something was wrong was a frozen right shoulder in September 2017. However, he has shown a defiant attitude towards the diagnosis.

He said at the time: "I will fight this with every breath I have.

“I don’t consider myself unlucky, and whatever the next stage of my life holds for me, many others have it far worse.”

