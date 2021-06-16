Paul O’Grady fans are in for a treat this Christmas, with the star’s new chat show reportedly ‘already commissioned’ for a seasonal special.

Back in May (2021), news broke that Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-Up would start in the autumn.

But now channel bosses are so confident it’ll be a hit, a Christmas special is in the pipeline according to ITV Media.

Saturday Night Line-Up will start in the autumn on ITV (Credit: EBELE/ FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What is Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-Up all about?

The six-part series is set to air later in the year, and marks Paul’s return to light entertainment after a string of documentary series for the channel.

A non-broadcast pilot was made last year – featuring Emma Bunton and Martin Kemp – but now it’s full systems go.

Read more: Paul O’Grady lands his own ‘dirty’ chat show on ITV after cheeky dig about Phillip Schofield?

In the show, Paul will interrogate a number of celebrity guests.

The celebs will be asked questions and line up in best to worst, or most likely and least likely.

These questions might be ‘who would be the best supply teacher?’ or ‘who would the British public least likely to go on holiday with?’

ED! has gone to ITV for comment.

Paul apparently says it’s the ‘dirtiest’ show on TV (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

The ‘dirtiest’ show on TV

Back in May when the show was commissioned, Paul reportedly told the audience at the pilot recording that he feared Saturday Night Line-Up was too rude.

“This will never get to a series,” he said.

“It’s the dirtiest show that is possible on telly. It is too rude. But they want a bit of rudeness now.

“I mean who the [bleep] wants to watch Alan Titchmarsh?

“You know what they are like at ITV, they are a bit leg-crossed aren’t they?

“Phil and Holly – the pair who [bleep] themselves if somebody says ‘bum’.”

He also called Graham Norton’s Friday night BBC chat show “boring”, according to reports.

Paul still cares for his animals (Credit: ITV)

What about Paul and his animals?

Despite the new chat show, Paul has doubled-down on his commitment to helping animals.

The 65-year-old For the Love of Dogs star revealed that he’s ‘babysitting’ some lambs on his farm in Kent.

And they would never go to slaughter.

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans demand he is knighted as he makes life-long vow to his animals

“I’m case you’re wondering, none of my flock including lambs end up at the butchers,” he told fans.

“They live their lives out quite happily here.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.