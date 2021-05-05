Paul O’Grady has reportedly landed his own “dirty” chat show on ITV.

The 65-year-old presenter will apparently front Paul O’Grady: Saturday Night Line-Up from autumn – and the claws are out!

During a non-televised pilot for the show in October 2019, Paul took a series of swipes at his fellow TV stars.

Paul O’Grady to feature on a new chat show

According to The Mirror, the host told the audience that Graham Norton’s BBC show had become “boring”.

And he also took aim at other presenters for being too wholesome.

The publication claims he said: “This will never get to a series. It’s the dirtiest show that is possible on telly. It is too rude. But they want a bit of rudeness now.

It’s the dirtiest show that is possible on telly

“I mean who the [bleep] wants to watch Alan Titchmarsh? You know what they are like at ITV, they are a bit leg-crossed aren’t they? Phil [Schofield] and Holly [Willoughby] – the pair who [bleep] themselves if somebody says ‘bum’.”

However, it appears ITV loved Paul’s feisty comments.

A TV insider told The Mirror: “We’ve ordered more episodes and they will stay close to the pilot.”

Furthermore, it’s claimed Emma Bunton and Martin Kemp previously appeared on the pilot episode.

Each episode in the seven-part run is said to be 45 minutes.

ED! has reached out to ITV for comment.

What else has Paul been up to?

Meanwhile, the news follows shortly after Paul returned to screens with his popular show, For The Love Of Dogs.

The series was previously delayed last year, after Battersea Dogs & Cats Home was forced to close.

At the time, Paul explained: “We were supposed to start filming in August but they’ve got no dogs.

“I suppose because of lockdown people who have taken dogs they’re still having a good time with them.”

In addition, he said: “I suppose it’s when circumstances changed and they’re made to go back to work we’ll see a lot of dogs brought in.”

Paul is no stranger to fronting his own series.

He previously hosted his teatime classic, The Paul O’Grady show, which ended in 2015.

Furthermore, Paul also replaced Cilla Black in the reboot of the love-match hit, Blind Date.

