Paul O’Grady fans issue plea as final episode of For the Love of Dogs airs

Paul O’Grady For the Love of Dogs fans issued a desperate plea after the final episode of the series aired last night (Sunday, March 13).

Viewers took to Twitter to beg for another series of the show, and for longer episodes too!

Paul O’Grady For the Love of Dogs finale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Following a delay of a week, the final episode of For the Love of Dogs aired on ITV last night.

The hit show, which has been airing since 2012, usually airs on a Wednesday night. However, due to the football last week, the show’s finale was moved to Sunday, March 13.

Paul took to Instagram yesterday to share the news with his 644k followers that last night’s episode would be the last of the series.

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans gutted as he announces ‘sad’ For the Love of Dogs news

The 66-year-old uploaded a snap of his two dogs, Arfur and Conchita, to announce the news.

“Arfur and Conchita taking it easy on the Lisa Dingle Memorial Blanket. The chair is covered up because Sausage ate the arm and took a chunk out of the back,” he wrote.

“PogDogs is on at 7pm tonight on ITV and it’s the last one in the series.”

For the Love of Dogs’ finale aired yesterday (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react?

Plenty of viewers took to Instagram and Twitter to share how disappointed they were that the series was coming to an end.

“He’s [Paul] been missed. Sorry it’s the last one. Come back soon – please!” one viewer tweeted.

“Can’t believe it the last one. Hope there is a new series soon. Love the show,” another said.

“Can’t wait to see tonight’s episode so sad it’s the last one in the series hopefully there will be some more,” another fan wrote on Paul’s Instagram.

“How about we get rid of the soaps (they are no longer any good) & just have longer episodes of Paul with his dogs, huh?!” another asked.

Fans are missing Paul on screen and on the radio (Credit: ITV)

What else has Paul O’Grady been up to?

The end of For the Love of Dogs is yet more disappointing news for Paul’s fans recently.

Last month it was announced that Paul was going to be taking a break from BBC Radio 2.

The 66-year-old usually hosted the 5pm-7pm slot on Sundays for the radio station. However, it was announced last month that he would be taking a few months off.

Comedian Rob Beckett is now hosting Paul’s old slot. However, the arrangement isn’t forever. Paul is set to return to host his show sometime in May.

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans rush to support him as he’s slammed for Boris Johnson comment

“Not the same with out Paul will miss him until May switching off is what I’ll be doing bye for now,” one of his fans said upon hearing the news.

“@BBCRadio2 what a load of crap you really are getting rid of Paul O’Grady bring him back. Will switch off till May,” another said.

It seems that fans of the comedian will have to wait a while longer to get their next fix of Paul!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.