Paul O’Grady fans gutted as he announces ‘sad’ For the Love of Dogs news

Paul O’Grady fans were left gutted as the comedian announced some “sad” For the Love of Dogs news yesterday (Wednesday, March 2).

The 66-year-old announced the disappointing news to his 638k followers on Instagram last night.

Paul O’Grady’s disappointing For the Love of Dogs news

Due to ITV’s coverage of the FA Cup yesterday, Paul’s hit show was cancelled.

The comedian uploaded a photo of his dog, Nancy, to explain what was happening with the show.

“Rescue is best. Here’s Nancy when I first brought her home from Battersea, she’s grown a bit since,” he captioned the snap.

“There’s no For the Love of Dogs tonight, it’s been moved because of the football and for some strange reason it’s been moved to Sunday 13th March at 7pm,” he continued.

“It’s the last ep in the series,” he added.

How did his followers react?

Paul’s fans were gutted (Credit: ITV)

Fans of Paul were gutted not only to learn that the show wasn’t on last night, but that the next episode was the last of the series!

Plenty of his followers were keen to tell the star that they would rather watch his show over the football!

“Who watches football anyway!!! I’ll look forward to watching it Paul. It’s been another great series. Look forward to more to come,” one viewer said.

“Missing your lovely programme. Football. What rubbish!” another commented.

“Can’t wait to watch it, don’t want the show to end,” another said followed by a crying face emoji.

“Oh will miss it when the series has finished,” a fourth wrote, adding a crying face emoji too.

One added, “Sad it’s the last episode, I love it. Paul O’Grady is a God send,” while another said: “I’m sad.”

Finally, one admitted: “Paul, I’m gutted the series is the last one, I never miss it. Gutted.”

More disappointment for Paul O’Grady fans

Paul isn’t hosting BBC Radio 2 at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s disappointing news comes not long after fans learned he would be taking a break from hosting his BBC Radio 2 show.

The veteran comedian usually hosts the 5pm – 7pm slot on Radio 2 on Sundays.

However, the star recently revealed that he was going to be taking a break from the show, with Rob Beckett replacing him. In an Instagram post, Paul discussed the news with his fans.

“It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite sometime, our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens,” he wrote.

“There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision,” he continued.

He then went on to say that he would be back “sometime in May”. Listeners were understandably gutted.

“Oh Paul, what can we say. I don’t know what I will do with myself on a Sunday afternoon, it definitely wont be the same without you,” one said.

“Awww will miss you,” another said. “Look forward to May.”

Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs continues on Sunday, March 13 at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

