Paul O’Grady returned in For The Love Of Dogs last night (April 7) and, after watching the show, ITV viewers all had the same demand.

Back on our screens for the most delightful half hour of the week, Paul introduced us to Jenny the Rottweiler and puppy Mylo last night.

Paul won over shy girl Jenny and she eventually went to a happy new home, as did mite-infested Mylo, thought to have been reared in a puppy farm.

However, despite the dogs getting their happy ending, For The Love Of Dogs viewers weren’t entirely pleased with the comeback.

Paul O’Grady returned with For The Love Of Dogs last night (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Paul O’Grady For The Love Of Dogs?

Viewers loved the show, with some commenting on social media that Paul was a “hero” to bring it back in the midst of the pandemic.

“What a glorious half an hour,” said one fan of the show, that’s filmed at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

“All is right with the world,” a second added.

“The sooner Paul O’Grady gets a knighthood the better,” a third said of the show’s much-loved host.

“Forgot how much I love #POGDOGS. Paul just makes everything better doesn’t he?” commented another.

Poor little Mylo got his happy ever after (Credit: ITV)

‘POGDOGS should be on every day!’

However, others said that the feel-good half hour simply went too quickly – with some viewers calling for it to be on for longer, and more often.

One tagged ITV and demanded: “That must have been the quickest half hour on TV.

“Put it on every evening @ITV.”

Others said they thought the show deserved more than a 30-minute slot.

“#POGDOGS should be on every day… for an hour,” said another.

“Half an hour just isn’t long enough,” said a third.

“Yay, so happy it’s back, but we need hour-long episodes and more of them,” said another.

Another agreed: “I just wish it was on for an hour.”

