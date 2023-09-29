Paul O'Grady on For the Love of Dogs in front of pink background
Paul O’Grady’s final poignant message in last For the Love of Dogs episode as viewers in tears

The final episode aired last night

By Rebecca Carter

Paul O’Grady fans were left in tears last night as the final episode of For the Love of Dogs aired months after his death.

The beloved TV star died in March at the age of 67, leaving the nation heartbroken. His latest series of the show has aired over the last few weeks and fans have struggled seeing Paul on screens following his death.

At the start of last night’s episode (September 28), Paul was heard giving a message about “unexpected turns” in life.

Paul O'Grady with a dog on For the Love of Dogs
The final episode of For the Love of Dogs aired last night (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs

He was heard saying: “Life is full of unknown twists and turns… so it’s always best to expect the unexpected.”

Paul then introduced the adorable pooches and animals which would feature in the episode. Viewers watching were emotional over it being the final episode.

Life is full of unknown twists and turns… so it’s always best to expect the unexpected.

One person said on X – formerly Twitter: “Not long now until the final ever #PaulOGrady For the Love of Dogs. I’m not ready,” followed by a crying face emoji.  

Another wrote: “Can’t believe tonight was the last ever For The Love Of Dogs hosted by Paul… so so sad,” followed by crying face emojis.

Paul O'Grady with a dog on For the Love of Dogs
Viewers were in tears watching the episode (Credit: ITV)

Someone else added: “Can’t watch a single episode of #pogdogs without being on the verge of tears now.”

Another tweeted: “What a lovely final episode of #POGdogs I really hope @Battersea_ make a new series, I know it won’t be the same without Paul O’Grady though.”

Meanwhile, Battersea’s Twitter page wrote: “11 years, 11 seasons of laughs, tears and rescue animals. Thank you Paul for everything you have done for Battersea, we’ll never forget it.”

Underneath the post, many fans had the same request to Battersea. They want a statue of Paul to honour his work. One person said: “There has to be a statue of Paul at Battersea.”

Paul O'Grady meeting kittens on For the Love of Dogs
We’ll miss Paul forever (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans make same heartbreaking observation during For the Love of Dogs

Another begged: “Need a statue of him at Battersea… legend.”

Someone else commented: “So sad I only realised tonight was the last one he did of the series. He will be forever in our hearts.”

We’ll miss Paul forever.

Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs is available to watch on ITVX. 

YouTube video player

