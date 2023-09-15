Following last night’s (September 14) episode of For the Love of Dogs, Paul O’Grady fans are all making the same sad observation.

It was announced that Paul had died at the age of 67 back in March. He died peacefully at his home in Kent from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. His husband, Andre Portasio, broke the sad news.

Prior to his death, Paul recorded a new series of For the Love of Dogs, which is currently airing each week on ITV. After last night’s episode, fans of Paul couldn’t help but comment that they’re so sad he’s no longer with us.

For The Love of Dogs: Paul O’Grady fans miss him dearly

While watching For the Love of Dogs, fans expressed the same heartbreaking observation about Paul.

“Paul doing what he did best with the dogs, feels like a new series and he’s there as normal. I’d like to think he’s watching and falling for all the new dogs,” one user tweeted. “I miss Paul,” another user shared.

“Watching #POGDOGS and got that pang you feel when you miss someone, but this is for someone I never even knew!” a third person remarked. They added: “I love seeing Paul O’Grady, but feel sad he is no longer here. I hope the series continues in his memory, with people who loved those animals as much as he did.”

“It’s almost impossible Paul is no longer here. Isn’t it? #pogdogs,” a fourth user commented.

Paul’s husband Andre shared a touching tribute on their wedding anniversary (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Andre’s touching tribute

To honour what would have been Paul and Andre’s sixth wedding anniversary last month, Andre shared a touching tribute to the star.

“Today marks a bittersweet moment as I celebrate what would have been our 6th wedding anniversary without my beloved @paulogrady by my side,” he wrote in his caption. “As I reflect on the 18 beautiful years we spent together, I cherish the memories that brought immense happiness into my life.”

“Today, I honour his memory by cherishing the love we shared and the legacy he left behind,” Andre continued. “Here’s to you, Paul … Until we meet again.”

